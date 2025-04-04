‘We want to be India’s gateway to Latin America’: Chile’s Minister Of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela To NewsX

In a landmark development for Indo-Chilean relations, President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile arrived in New Delhi to begin his official five-day visit across India, covering major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, and Bengaluru.

In a landmark development for Indo-Chilean relations, President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile arrived in New Delhi to begin his official five-day visit across India, covering major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, and Bengaluru. During the visit, President Boric held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors, including agriculture, critical minerals, and cultural exchange.

Speaking to NewsX Editor Megha Sharma, Chile’s Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, emphasized the complementary nature of both nations’ economies, particularly in agriculture and mineral resources. He highlighted that Chile, a major global exporter of fruits and critical minerals, is keen on accessing Indian markets for products like cherries, pork, and wine—while also expressing interest in importing Indian mangoes, bananas, and cheese.

“Chile is a small country with a big impact in global exports. We’re number one in fruit exports to the Northern Hemisphere,” said Minister Valenzuela, adding that the recently signed MoUs will pave the way for enhanced trade and mutual growth.

Gabriel Leiva, head of the international department at Chile’s Ministry of Agriculture, further explained the roadmap set in motion by the two countries. “The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is a huge step forward. We want to be India’s gateway to Latin America, just as India offers Chile access to Asia,” he said.

The Chilean delegation is also exploring collaboration on scientific research in Antarctica and knowledge exchange in holistic practices like yoga. Minister Valenzuela praised India’s spiritual heritage and said Chile hopes to learn from Indian traditions while also strengthening people-to-people ties.

Both sides acknowledged the need to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers to streamline trade. Chilean officials expressed readiness to welcome Indian investments in mining sectors like lithium and copper, critical for global energy transitions.

The visit also saw Chilean business leaders in agriculture meeting their Indian counterparts. According to Gabriel Leiva, Indian importers have shown strong interest in expanding imports from Chile, especially in fruits and specialty products.

In a lighter moment, Minister Valenzuela shared his enthusiasm for a future Indo-Chilean film based on a fictional romance between a Chilean farmer and an Indian yoga teacher—symbolizing the growing cultural ties between the two nations.

As Chile continues its tour across India, the message is clear: both nations are entering a new era of cooperation—rooted in shared democratic values, economic synergy, and mutual respect for each other’s cultures.

