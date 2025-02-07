‘We Went There To Earn A Livelihood, But Everything Fell Apart’ A Migrant’s Harrowing Journey To The United States

In a recent exclusive interview with NewsX, Daler Singh, a migrant who was deported from the United States, shared his harrowing journey and the challenges he faced while seeking a better future abroad

In a recent exclusive interview with NewsX, Daler Singh, a migrant who was deported from the United States, shared his harrowing journey and the challenges he faced while seeking a better future abroad. Hailing from the village of Salempura, Singh’s story is a stark reminder of the perils that many young individuals encounter in their pursuit of a livelihood in foreign lands.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Singh described his decision to leave home as driven by the harsh economic conditions his family faced. With limited resources and dreams of securing a brighter future, he took the difficult decision to seek employment overseas. However, arranging the finances for such a venture was a significant hurdle. Singh revealed that he had to mortgage his land and borrow money from friends to gather the funds necessary for his journey.

The Betrayal by Agents and the Dangerous Journey

Despite assurances from his agent that the process would be legal and straightforward, Singh soon found himself entangled in dangerous circumstances. The promised legitimate visa route turned into a treacherous path involving illegal crossings. “I was forced to take the ‘donkey’ route (illegal border crossing) because the agent failed to secure a proper visa for me,” Singh recounted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The journey was perilous, involving treks through dense jungles, including the infamous Panama jungles. Singh described the horrifying conditions he encountered, including witnessing skeletal remains and enduring extreme hardships for days. “The jungle was filled with dangers; we saw human remains along the way,” he said, detailing the mental and physical toll of the ordeal.

Apprehension and Detention at the US-Mexico Border

Upon reaching the US-Mexico border, Singh’s troubles did not end. He was eventually apprehended by border patrol agents. “They arrested us and kept us in detention camps,” Singh said, explaining that despite being provided with food and basic necessities, the experience was traumatizing. He recalled being shackled and transported back to India on a 36-hour flight, a journey marked by humiliation and despair.

Reflecting on his deportation, Singh expressed profound regret over the entire ordeal. “We went there to earn a livelihood and secure our family’s future, but everything fell apart. Our dreams were shattered,” he lamented. Despite the bitter experience, Singh had a clear message for other young aspirants dreaming of migrating abroad. “If you want to go, do it through legal means. Don’t take illegal routes because it only leads to trouble,” he warned.

A Call for Government Action

Singh also urged the government to take strict action against fraudulent agents who exploit vulnerable individuals. “These agents should face severe punishment. They deceive people, taking large sums of money and ruining lives,” he said passionately.

The plight of Daler Singh serves as a cautionary tale for many who aspire to seek opportunities abroad. His story underscores the importance of awareness, legal compliance, and government intervention to protect vulnerable citizens from exploitation. NewsX’s interview with Singh sheds light on the human cost of illegal migration and the urgent need for stricter regulations and enforcement to curb such dangerous practices.

Read More : ‘We Went to Build a Future, But Everything Is Destroyed’: How Illegal Indian Migrants Lost Everything Chasing the American Dream