‘We Went to Build a Future, But Everything Is Destroyed’: How Illegal Indian Migrants Lost Everything Chasing the American Dream

When the US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft touched down at Punjab’s Amritsar airport on February 5, it carried more than just passengers—it carried shattered dreams, lost fortunes, and families left in despair. The 104 deported Indian migrants onboard had risked everything to chase the elusive American dream, only to find themselves back where they started.

Among them were 30 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, three from Maharashtra, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh. Each of them had ventured on a treacherous journey, staking their savings, homes, and even their lives on a future they hoped would be brighter. But after grueling journeys through forests, exploitative agents, and harrowing border crossings, they were caught, detained, and ultimately sent back.

As the deportees were taken back to their hometowns following identity verification and medical checkups, their families were left in shock, grappling with both emotional and financial devastation. Their stories lay bare the desperation, deception, and dangers that accompany illegal migration.

A Gurdaspur Man’s Ordeal: Handcuffs, Hunger, and a Ruined Future

For one young man from Gurdaspur, the journey to America began two and a half years ago when he left for the United Kingdom. Over time, he made his way through Europe, spending nearly ₹40-50 lakhs on agents who promised safe passage to the United States.

“I left for the UK about 2.5 years ago. Then I went to Europe. I spent ₹40-50 lakhs to reach America. The journey was not smooth. I took the forest route and faced so many issues,” he recounted.

After staying in England for two years, he moved to Spain. It was through Facebook that he found an agent, who assured him of a successful entry into the US. But what followed was anything but smooth.

“We were handcuffed and our legs were tied when they deported us. We only got to eat biscuits and bread,” he revealed. His American journey had lasted just 11 days before US authorities caught him and sent him back. The money, the risks, and the hope—gone in an instant.

11 million undocumented immigrants

As far as deportation is concerned, the US itself has about 11 million undocumented immigrants, comprising about 3.5% of the US population. Most of them come from the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, and Latin America. Indians also go there. There is a risk to life and health in following this illegal path—going through forests without food and water after spending so much money.

“The same amount of money, or even less, could be used to establish a business enterprise in India. We need public awareness and clarity on international laws regarding the deportation process. This requires a systemic overhaul, but we cannot be overly sympathetic to those choosing this illegal path. The agents are wrong, but those involved must bear responsibility.,” said Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, Chairman of Nefron Clinic.

Akash’s Family: Land Sold, Dreams Dashed

In Kalron village, Karnal, 20-year-old Akash had one dream—to go abroad. His elder brother, Shubham, finally gave in to his insistence, selling 2.5 acres of land to raise the ₹65 lakh demanded by an agent. With high hopes, Akash set off 10 months ago, enduring an arduous journey.

On January 26, he crossed from Mexico into the US, only to be detained shortly after. His family learned about his deportation just as his flight was about to land.

“We are four brothers, and Akash is the youngest. He dreamt of making something of himself,” said Shubham. “We sold our land thinking we could buy it back. Now we won’t get it back, ever. The agent took ₹65 lakh, and Akash spent 8-9 months traveling through jungles. He went from Delhi to Mumbai, then flew to Suriname, and from there, he traveled by car for 8-9 days along the ‘Dunki’ routes. He even video-called me while crossing the jungles—his feet were swollen, full of blisters.”

Now, his family is left with no land, no money, and no hope of recovering what they lost.

Gaganpreet’s Family: Land Gone, Future Uncertain

In Digoh village of Fatehabad, neighbors gathered at 24-year-old Gaganpreet’s home, consoling his family. Gaganpreet had gone to England on a study visa in September 2022, with dreams of helping his family financially. To support his studies, his family sold 2.5 acres of their 3.5-acre land.

But with money running out, he sought a way to the US, hoping to earn more. He reached the US last month but soon fell under the radar of immigration authorities. For 20 days, his family had no contact with him—his phone was switched off. Now, as he sits back in India, his family wonders how they will survive, having lost everything.

Pradeep Singh: A Village in Mourning

In Girot village, Punjab, 21-year-old Pradeep Singh and his family had pinned their hopes on his success abroad. To send him to America, the family sold land and took loans amounting to ₹41 lakh.

Pradeep left his village seven months ago, finally reaching the US 15 days before his deportation. When news of his return broke, his family went into mourning.

“Pradeep sold his land for money to go there. The family incurred a cost of ₹41 lakh,” said his maternal uncle, Rajindra Singh. “The situation is very sensitive. The family is grieving, thinking about how they will repay the loans. And now, even the land is gone.”

A Retired Policeman’s Lost Savings

Jitesh, the son of a retired police officer from Bala, left with high hopes, trusting an agent who assured him of a ship transfer to the US. Instead, he found himself trekking through Central American forests, struggling to survive.

His father, Sushil Kumar, lamented, “To pursue his dream, my son left after selling everything here. He reached the US on January 19, but was caught and deported. We spent ₹40-45 lakhs—my entire retirement savings.”

Now, Jitesh’s family is demanding compensation from the agent who deceived them.

The Dark Side of the ‘Dunki’ Route

Daler Singh, from Salempur village in Amritsar, described his traumatic journey. “We saw bodies and skeletons while passing through the Panama forests. We went there to build a future, but now everything is destroyed. We failed.”

For many, the ‘Dunki’ route—illegal migration through South America’s treacherous terrain—has become a path of no return.

“This is an extremely contentious issue. People know they are engaging in illegal activity, yet they risk their lives, health, and finances,” he said. “From India’s standpoint, there’s a mafia-like nexus of illegal agents. We need strict enforcement and punitive measures. Many payments have been made online, so tracking these agents isn’t difficult,” Bagai said.

