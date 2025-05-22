‘We Will Bury The Terrorists Into The Soil’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bikaner

Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive gathering in Bikaner, Rajasthan, delivered a powerful and emotionally charged speech on India's stand against terrorism and its recent military action, which he referred to as "Operation Sindoor."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive gathering in Bikaner, Rajasthan, delivered a powerful and emotionally charged speech


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive gathering in Bikaner, Rajasthan, delivered a powerful and emotionally charged speech on India’s stand against terrorism and its recent military action, which he referred to as “Operation Sindoor.” His speech was filled with nationalistic fervor, echoing sentiments of sacrifice, justice, and strength. The rally in Rajasthan marked his first major public appearance after the April 22 attack and India’s counter-response.

“When Sindoor Turns Into Gunpowder, The Outcome Is Clear”

Referring to the April 22 attack that left the nation shocked, PM Modi said, “जब सिंदूर बारूद बन जाता है तो नतीजा क्या होता है” (“When sindoor turns into gunpowder, the outcome is clear.”)

He added that on April 22, the very symbol of marital pride—sindoor—was targeted based on religion. “22 अप्रैल को धर्म पूछकर मांग का सिंदूर उजाड़ दिया, 140 करोड़ लोगों की सीना गोली से छल्ली” (“On April 22, sindoor was wiped off after asking one’s religion, piercing the hearts of 140 crore Indians.”)

Operation Sindoor: India’s Fierce Response

PM Modi revealed that after the April 22 attack, the Indian armed forces were given full freedom to act, and they responded with precision and strength.

“आतंकियों को मिट्टी में मिला देंगे… कल्पना नहीं कर सकते”
(“We will bury the terrorists into the soil… you can’t even imagine.”)

He proudly announced, “22 अप्रैल के बदले हमने 22 मिनट में पाकिस्तान में आतंकियों के ठिकाने बर्बाद कर दिए” (“In response to April 22, we destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan within 22 minutes.”)

The Prime Minister emphasized that the world saw the result when “sindoor became gunpowder.” The operation not only sent a strong message to enemies but also reaffirmed India’s changing military posture.

Rajasthan: The Land of Valor

PM Modi chose Rajasthan, a state known for its bravery and sacrifice, as the venue for his first rally after the operation—just like he did five years ago after the Balakot air strike.

“ये संयोग ही था जब 5 साल पहले एयर स्ट्राइक हुआ तो पहली जनसभा राजस्थान में हुई”
(“It’s a coincidence that five years ago, after the air strike, the first rally happened in Rajasthan.”)

“ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के बाद पहली जनसभा वीर भूमि राजस्थान में हो रही है”
(“The first rally after Operation Sindoor is again being held on this land of bravery—Rajasthan.”)

“Oath to This Soil: I Won’t Let My Country Perish”

Modi, reflecting on his emotional connection with India’s soil, said:

“सौगंध है इस मिट्टी की कि देश नहीं मिटने दूंगा”
(“I swear by this soil that I won’t let the country perish.”)

He added that the enemies who tried to “wipe out the sindoor” have now been crushed into the dust.

“जो सिंदूर मिटाने निकले थे उसे मिट्टी में मिला दिया”
(“Those who tried to wipe away the sindoor were buried in the soil.”)

India’s Wrath: The Face of Justice

Speaking of justice and India’s might, Modi said:

“ये न्याय का नया स्वरूप है, ये ऑपरेशन सिंदूर है”
(“This is the new form of justice, this is Operation Sindoor.”)

“ये सिर्फ आक्रोश नहीं है, ये भारत का रौद्र रूप है, भारत का नया स्वरूप है”
(“This is not just rage; it is India’s fierce avatar, India’s new form.”)

He also highlighted the difference in India’s approach, stating:

“पहले घर में घुस कर किया था वार, आज सीने में किया प्रहार है”
(“Earlier we attacked by entering their homes; today, we’ve struck them in the chest.”)

“आतंक का फन कुचलने की यही रीति है, ये नया भारत है”
(“This is the way to crush the head of terrorism; this is the new India.”)

Three Key Principles of Operation Sindoor

Modi also outlined three clear principles for India’s fight against terrorism, calling them the foundation of Operation Sindoor:

“करारा जवाब मिलेगा – समय, तरीका और शर्त हमारा है”
(“A strong response will come—on our time, our terms, and our conditions.”)

“एटम बम से नहीं डरेंगे”
(“We will not fear nuclear threats.”)

“आतंकी और आतंकी के आकाओं को एक ही मानेंगे”
(“Terrorists and their handlers will be treated the same.”)

A Message of Strength to the Nation

Through this fiery speech, PM Modi sent a strong national message—that India is no longer a soft target and will respond with decisive power to any act of terrorism. He painted Operation Sindoor not just as a military mission, but as a symbol of India’s transformation into a fearless, assertive nation. “जो अपने हथियारों पर घमंड करते थे, वो मलबे के ढेर के नीचे दबे हुए हैं” (“Those who boasted about their weapons are now buried under rubble.”)

With Rajasthan once again becoming the stage for India’s declaration of strength, the Prime Minister’s speech has echoed across the country—laced with emotion, resolve, and a renewed promise of security.

