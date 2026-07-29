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Home > India News > ‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Why CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Has Warned Of Fresh Nationwide Protest?

‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Why CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Has Warned Of Fresh Nationwide Protest?

Abhijeet Dipke has warned of a fresh nationwide agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protests, accusing the Centre of using excessive force against students and failing to provide written assurances on FIR withdrawals.

Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Fresh Nationwide Agitation Over Student Protests (Image: X/ @ANI)
Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Fresh Nationwide Agitation Over Student Protests (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 15:51 IST

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has warned of a fresh nationwide agitation if the Centre fails to change its approach towards students protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Speaking outside Delhi airport on Wednesday, Dipke accused authorities of using excessive force against protesters and said the CJP would return to the streets “very soon” if assurances given by the government were not honoured.

Dipke said students were protesting over their future and rights, not for entertainment, and criticised the use of force during the demonstrations. “The government should not do all this. These were students who were protesting for their future, protesting for their rights. They were not enjoying doing this. They faced baton charges on July 20. Even if the government’s greed is not satisfied after shedding so much blood, and if they continue to harass the students like this, we will hit the streets again, and we will do it soon. Using pellet guns on students as if they are terrorists? They should be ashamed! Were they terrorists? Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should be ashamed,” Abhijeet Dipke told ANI.

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Why Abhijeet Dipke is warning of another nationwide protest

The CJP founder repeated his warning when asked whether the party would launch another agitation. Abhijeet Dipke said, “We will do it very soon. If the Government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it.”

His warning came a day after CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das threatened a nationwide protest if the government failed to provide written assurances that FIRs registered against student protesters would be withdrawn. Das claimed the Centre had assured the CJP that cases filed against protesters in Delhi and other BJP-ruled and NDA-governed states would be withdrawn, but said no written confirmation had been given despite the deadline passing.

Abhijeet Dipke gets support from Arvind Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also backed the proposed agitation. “They should go ahead; we support them. Ministers had stated at a press conference before the nation that the FIR would be withdrawn, so why was that lie told?” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke dismissed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on Gen Z, saying, “Who even takes her seriously?”

What Supreme Court said about NEET protest arrests

The developments follow a Supreme Court direction asking states to release students below 18 years arrested during nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, provided they have no criminal antecedents. The court, however, allowed investigations against them to continue in accordance with law. Abhijeet Dipke’s latest warning comes amid the continuing dispute over the treatment of student protesters and the Centre’s alleged assurances on FIRs.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Fight Bullets With Bullets’: PoK Protesters’ Defiance Grows As 20 Die In Pakistan Forces’ Firing    

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‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Why CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Has Warned Of Fresh Nationwide Protest?

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‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Why CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Has Warned Of Fresh Nationwide Protest?
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