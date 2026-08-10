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Home > India News > We Women Want Conclave 2026: Sachin Pilot Reveals Who Really Inspires Him; His Answer May Surprise You

We Women Want Conclave 2026: Sachin Pilot Reveals Who Really Inspires Him; His Answer May Surprise You

Sachin Pilot spoke about youth, women, political leadership and lessons from his career at the We Women Want 2026 conclave, stressing the need to listen, stay patient and create space for the next generation.

We Women Want Conclave 2026: Sachin Pilot Reveals Who Really Inspires Him; His Answer May Surprise You

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 15:53 IST

Congress leader Sachin Pilot appeared at the We Women Want 2026 conclave, where he spoke to Priya Sahgal about his personal journey, political leadership, women who inspire him and his views on connecting with young Indians.

The conversation also touched upon his pilot’s licence and his father, Rajesh Pilot. He also confirmed that he holds a pilot’s licence and recalled how his father changed his name before entering electoral politics.

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“It’s not about very important prominent leaders or film actresses or even sports stars,” Pilot said while speaking about the women who inspire him.

‘Women Who Defy Circumstances’ Inspire Sachin Pilot

Pilot said he draws inspiration from ordinary women who overcome difficult circumstances every day. He highlighted women in homes, workplaces, small towns and villages who continue to fight for their families and dreams.

“For me I think I take inspiration from women who really have you know taken this step forward and broken barriers,” he said. Pilot also stressed that discussions around women’s issues should not be limited to women.

“Women talking about women is not that impactful. It has to be both men and women taking part,” he added. He also mentioned that India still has “a long way to go” when it comes to women’s participation and equality.

Sachin Pilot On How Politicians Can Connect With Youth

Pilot said politicians should not try to imitate young people to connect with them. He said, “One of the silliest things we do is try and pretend who we are not.” He argued that leaders must instead listen and remain open to new ideas.

“We are not the repository of all wisdom,” Pilot said. According to him, younger people should have more space to shape the future.

“You want to be the catalyst to bring the change. You can’t be the change,” he said.

What Sachin Pilot Would Tell His 30-Year-Old Self?

Asked what advice he would give his younger self, Pilot pointed to patience. He became an MP at the age of 26 and said he often felt frustrated by the slow pace of bureaucracy and decision-making.

With experience, he said he has learnt that patience is important in politics and governance. He also stressed the need to take different views on board in a diverse country like India.

Pilot’s comments at the conclave offered a glimpse into his approach to politics, leadership and the changing expectations of India’s younger generation.

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We Women Want Conclave 2026: Sachin Pilot Reveals Who Really Inspires Him; His Answer May Surprise You
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We Women Want Conclave 2026: Sachin Pilot Reveals Who Really Inspires Him; His Answer May Surprise You

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We Women Want Conclave 2026: Sachin Pilot Reveals Who Really Inspires Him; His Answer May Surprise You
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