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Home > India News > We Women Want Conclave 2026: “Women Are Equal Contributors To India’s Growth,” Says Chirag Paswan

We Women Want Conclave 2026: “Women Are Equal Contributors To India’s Growth,” Says Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan advocates for greater women's participation in politics and the economy at the We Women Want Conclave 2026.

We Women Want Conclave 2026: “Women Are Equal Contributors To India’s Growth,” Says Chirag Paswan

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 21:32 IST

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan underlined the importance of women’s participation in public life, politics and the economy, saying their contribution to society cannot be ignored. Speaking about the role of women at the We Women Want 2026 conclave, Paswan said his mother and sister have been pillars of strength and guidance in his life. He thanked the organisers for conducting programmes and events that provide women with a platform and said such initiatives are necessary to recognise and appreciate their contribution to society.

‘Women Should Have More Space and Participation’

On the 33% reservation for women in legislatures, Paswan said he supports the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, stressing that the objective should be to create greater space and participation for women. “I don’t want women to come through reservation, but this Bill was aimed at giving them space and more participation,” Paswan said. He added that greater representation of women in Parliament would bring a different perspective to legislative debates. “When our Parliament has one-third women, both humanity and compassion will rise. With women’s participation, the debates will become more interesting,” he said. Paswan also pointed to the participation of women in his own political organisation, saying that around 40% of its members are women, despite their participation not being based solely on reservation.

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Women Can Transform Food Processing Sector

Highlighting opportunities for women in the food processing industry, Paswan said the government has several schemes aimed at encouraging women entrepreneurs and providing them with opportunities to become economically independent. He cited schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana and the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, saying these initiatives can help women move from being employees to becoming entrepreneurs and job creators. He shared the example of a woman from Ladakh who was earlier working in someone else’s unit for a monthly salary of around Rs 8,000 per month. After benefiting from a scheme under his ministry, she went on to build a business with a turnover running into crores. Paswan said such examples demonstrate why women’s participation and involvement in the economy are essential.

‘Bihar Women Are No Longer Confined to Their Homes’

Responding to perceptions about women in Bihar, Paswan rejected the idea that women in the state remain confined to their homes. He pointed to increasing participation of women in government services and the police, saying women are taking on important responsibilities, including roles connected with the security of the Chief Minister. According to Paswan, Bihar has witnessed significant progress in women’s participation in public life and governance.

Gen Z Has a Major Role in Viksit Bharat 2047

Speaking about Gen Z and India’s goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat 2047, Paswan said the younger generation will have a crucial role in shaping the country’s future. He said Gen Z possesses the confidence and energy required to contribute to India’s development and expressed confidence that the generation will deliver with honesty and responsibility.

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We Women Want Conclave 2026: “Women Are Equal Contributors To India’s Growth,” Says Chirag Paswan
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We Women Want Conclave 2026: “Women Are Equal Contributors To India’s Growth,” Says Chirag Paswan

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We Women Want Conclave 2026: “Women Are Equal Contributors To India’s Growth,” Says Chirag Paswan
We Women Want Conclave 2026: “Women Are Equal Contributors To India’s Growth,” Says Chirag Paswan
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