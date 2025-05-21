Weather Today: Heavy Rain To Hit Several Several Indian Cities; IMD Warns of More Rain and Storms for South and West India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts as an intense rainfall phase continues across southern and western parts of the country. According to the latest forecast, South Peninsular India, Maharashtra, and now Gujarat are all expected to witness increased rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts as an intense rainfall phase continues across southern and western parts of the country. According to the latest forecast, South Peninsular India, Maharashtra, and now Gujarat are all expected to witness increased rainfall activity and stormy weather over the coming days.

The regional weather office in Mumbai has confirmed the development of a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea, just off the Karnataka coast. This system is likely to form into a low-pressure area by May 22, which could further strengthen and feed moisture-laden clouds across multiple states. This may result in intense spells of rain and storms through the week.

South India to Remain Rain-Soaked

Starting Wednesday, southern India is in for another wet week. Kerala and Karnataka will face widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, according to the IMD. These pre-monsoon showers are likely to linger throughout the week, potentially signaling an early onset of the southwest monsoon.

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the weather will remain unsettled as well, with scattered to fairly widespread rains, accompanied by lightning and winds up to 30–40 kmph. While rainfall in these regions may be patchy, it could turn intense in certain areas, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a breakdown of the expected heavy rainfall:

Coastal Karnataka: Heavy rain likely between May 22 and 26, with the most intense spells expected on May 22, 25, and 26.

North and South Interior Karnataka: Heavy rain forecast for May 20–21 and again on May 25–26.

North Kerala: Extremely heavy rainfall is expected on May 20.

Ghat and coastal regions of Karnataka: Extremely heavy rains on May 20 and 21, posing landslide and flood risks. Localized transport disruptions are also expected.

Authorities in these regions are being urged to stay on alert, especially in hilly or flood-prone areas.

Gujarat Braces for More Unseasonal Storms

The western state of Gujarat is also preparing for another round of unseasonal rain and thunderstorms, thanks to an upper air cyclonic circulation forming over the northeast Arabian Sea.

From Wednesday to Sunday, light to moderate rainfall is expected, but more intense storms are likely between Thursday and Saturday. The IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, particularly over southern and central districts.

Specific districts under watch include:

Thursday: Heavy rain likely in Chhota Udepur and Narmada.

Friday and Saturday: Storms expected in Navsari and Valsad.

In Saurashtra, districts like Amreli and Bhavnagar may also witness heavy rain with thunder.

This will be Gujarat’s second spell of unseasonal rain in May, and farmers in agricultural zones are being cautioned, as excess moisture and strong winds may damage standing crops.

No Heatwave in South, But Warm Nights Continue

Despite the stormy conditions, daytime heat and humidity are expected to persist in areas with lighter or scattered rainfall, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. While the IMD has not issued a heatwave warning for southern India, the nights may remain warm, and daytime discomfort levels could stay high.

In sharp contrast, northwestern India, especially Rajasthan, continues to bake under severe heatwave conditions. Temperatures remain dangerously high, and authorities are urging people to continue following heat safety measures until the monsoon season brings relief.

Stormy Week Ahead for India’s Southern and Western States

With cyclonic activity intensifying in the Arabian Sea, rainfall and storm conditions are expected to stretch into the end of May. The IMD’s ongoing alerts are a clear sign that this active weather spell is far from over.

With cyclonic activity intensifying in the Arabian Sea, rainfall and storm conditions are expected to stretch into the end of May. The IMD's ongoing alerts are a clear sign that this active weather spell is far from over.

Residents in affected areas—particularly in Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra—are advised to stay informed, take safety precautions, and avoid travel in vulnerable zones if possible. Authorities, meanwhile, are on standby for possible emergency responses, especially in landslide-prone areas and agricultural regions at risk of storm damage.