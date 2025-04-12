Weather Today: Heavy Rains, Flight Disruptions, and One Death Reported

A bright, sunny Friday afternoon in Delhi-NCR quickly turned chaotic when a powerful dust storm swept through the region, followed by intense rainfall. The sudden change in weather uprooted trees, blocked roads, caused power outages, disrupted flights, and even led to tragic accidents — including the death of a 67-year-old man in East Delhi.

Fierce winds uproot trees, block roads

As the storm intensified, strong winds knocked down trees in several areas of central Delhi, causing major traffic disruptions. Roads around Ferozeshah Road, Ashok Road, Mandi House, and Connaught Place were among the worst affected, with large trees crashing down and blocking traffic for hours. Commuters found themselves stuck on jammed roads as emergency crews worked to clear the way.

The scene was no different across the city — similar reports came in from Race Course Road, Tansen Marg, Hanuman Road, Jor Bagh, Mother Teresa Crescent, Tughlaq Road, and Talkatora Stadium, among many others. Rescue teams were dispatched to Delhi Gate and Sarai Rohilla, where falling trees injured vehicle passengers. Crews had to work hard to reach the sites and help those trapped.

Flights diverted, power supply hit

The storm also caused problems at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where at least 15 flights had to be diverted due to poor visibility and strong winds. Meanwhile, electricity wires and poles were damaged in multiple parts of the city, disrupting power supply for several hours.

“It became night in the evening”

After a sunny day, the weather suddenly shifted around evening. Within minutes, the sky darkened so much that it felt like night had fallen early. The dust storm made visibility extremely poor, and the strong winds made it difficult for pedestrians and drivers to move around safely. Light rain fell in some areas, further worsening conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department, wind speeds during the dust storm ranged between 20 and 30 kilometers per hour. Since this was the time most people were leaving offices, many were caught off guard and faced major problems commuting.

Temperatures drop sharply

The storm did bring some temporary relief from the heat. Palam recorded a drop of 10 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature, while Safdarjung saw a fall of 7 degrees. Friday’s maximum temperature stood at 35.8°C — slightly below normal — and the minimum was 22.8°C, slightly above normal.

It was the lowest maximum temperature since April 5, when the mercury touched 35.7°C. However, this respite may not last long — forecasters say heatwaves are expected to return by early next week, with temperatures set to rise again.

Widespread impact across northern India

The weather shift wasn’t limited to Delhi. States across northern and central India — including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh — experienced varying degrees of storm activity. Light to heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and thunder were reported in several areas.

In Himachal Pradesh, snowfall occurred in the mountain regions, and places like Shimla, Dharamsala, Mandi, and Chamba witnessed rain and hail. The bad weather also disrupted air travel there — three flights from Shimla had to be cancelled. Helicopter services to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu were also suspended due to stormy conditions.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that these stormy conditions could continue on Saturday in many of the affected states, with more rain, thunder, and hail expected.

One dead, several injured in weather-related accidents

Tragic incidents unfolded across the Delhi-NCR region as a result of the storm:

In Chander Bihar (Delhi), 67-year-old Chandrapal lost his life after construction material fell on him from a building under construction. Two others were injured.

In Karol Bagh, a 13-year-old was hurt when a building’s balcony suddenly collapsed.

In Gurugram, two people were injured when a signage pole fell onto their car on the Dwarka Expressway.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Dadri, a girl and one other person were injured after a wall collapsed.

In Noida’s Barola area, a portion of a fourth-floor wall gave way, causing panic and injuries.

Air quality improves as storm clears pollution

One silver lining from the storm was the improvement in air quality. The high-speed winds and brief drizzle helped wash away pollutants from the air. On Friday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 164, which falls under the ‘moderate’ category. This marked a notable 92-point improvement from the previous day.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI is likely to remain in the moderate range until Sunday. While Greater Noida had the worst air quality in the NCR at 148, Noida fared better with an AQI of 106, the lowest in the region.