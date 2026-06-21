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Home > India News > Weather Tomorrow June 22 Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Assam-Meghalaya, Dust Storm In Rajasthan- Check Forecasts For Major Indian Cities

Weather Tomorrow June 22 Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Assam-Meghalaya, Dust Storm In Rajasthan- Check Forecasts For Major Indian Cities

IMD warns of heavy rain in Assam-Meghalaya, dust storms in Rajasthan, and heatwave in Uttar Pradesh on June 22. India sees a split weather pattern with monsoon rains, thunderstorms, and heatwave conditions across major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar and more.

IMD warns of heavy rain in Assam-Meghalaya, dust storms in Rajasthan. (Photo: AI)
IMD warns of heavy rain in Assam-Meghalaya, dust storms in Rajasthan. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 21:20 IST

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Monday, June 22, has drawn attention to the sharply divided weather pattern. Amber Alert for extreme rainfall in the Northeast, Dust Storm Alert in Rajasthan and Heat Wave Alert in parts of North India is expected. While Meghalaya and Assam are still recording record-breaking rainfall, central and north areas are under severe heat stress.

Why Northeast Is Seeing Extremely Heavy Rain?

The IMD forecasted that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall can be expected in Assam and Meghalaya due to the moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the strong cyclonic circulations over the region. Mawsynram and Cherrapunji have already recorded over 50 cm rainfall in 24 hours making flood risk higher.

Why Dust Storm Alert Is In Rajasthan?

The western Rajasthan is in a dust storm warning for strongest winds of 40-60 kph. Hot surface temperature and strong wind activity will trigger dust storms that are expected to be short but intense in districts like Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaisalmer.

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Will Heatwave Continue in Uttar Pradesh?

Yes. Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain under persistent heatwave conditions till June 24, with dry weather dominating most districts. Some relief in the form of thunderstorms may arrive later in the week.

The southwest monsoon is expected to advance further into Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar around June 23, bringing gradual relief. The west coast, including Konkan and Goa, is also likely to see increased rainfall activity.

Check Forecasts for Major Indian Cities

Delhi NCR will have clouds with occasional thunderstorms and winds May gust up to 60 kmph, bringing brief respite from heat. Mumbai will be hot and humid with chances of light to moderate showers. Kolkata will have thunderstorms and showers.

Chennai and Bengaluru will be warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Hyderabad may have an isolated afternoon hit by storms.

The heatwave persists for Lucknow and western, eastern UP; Jaipur will have dust storms with showers in between. Patna (Bihar) will have scattered showers and thunderstorms with strong winds.

The whole country continues to be pressured between flood-like showers in the NorthEast and more extreme heat conditions in central and north India while the monsoon progresses slowly.

ALSO READ: Why PM Modi Delayed Departure From Delhi Airport During NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Hours

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Weather Tomorrow June 22 Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Assam-Meghalaya, Dust Storm In Rajasthan- Check Forecasts For Major Indian Cities
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Weather Tomorrow June 22 Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Assam-Meghalaya, Dust Storm In Rajasthan- Check Forecasts For Major Indian Cities

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Weather Tomorrow June 22 Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Assam-Meghalaya, Dust Storm In Rajasthan- Check Forecasts For Major Indian Cities
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Weather Tomorrow June 22 Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Assam-Meghalaya, Dust Storm In Rajasthan- Check Forecasts For Major Indian Cities
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