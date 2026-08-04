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Home > India News > Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts

Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts

The IMD has issued orange and yellow rain alerts across Kerala, warning of heavy rainfall, rising river levels, and landslide risks, while widespread rain is also expected in Himachal Pradesh until August 7. Schools have been closed in 12 Kerala districts, and authorities have urged residents to stay alert.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. Photo: ANI
IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 08:37 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for all 14 districts in Kerala, warning of continued heavy rainfall across the state on Monday.  The agency has also forecast widespread rainfall across Himachal Pradesh from August 3 to August 7, with isolated spells of heavy rain likely in several districts, though no flash flood warning has been issued for the state so far. According to the weather agency, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph is likely across the state.

IMD Issues Orange Alert in Kerala 

An orange alert has been issued in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta, while Palakkad, Thrissur, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram remain under a yellow alert.

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With water levels in major rivers continuing to rise, authorities have urged residents in coastal and low-lying areas to remain extremely vigilant. The threat of landslides also persists in hilly regions, with residents in vulnerable locations being advised to relocate to safer grounds. 

Is There Flood Warning in Himachal Pradesh 

According to the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Bilaspur, Kangra and Shimla on August 3; Una, Bilaspur and Kangra on August 4; Kangra and Chamba on August 5; and Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Shimla on August 6.

The IMD has advised people, particularly those travelling through hilly areas, to remain cautious as intense rainfall could reduce visibility due to low clouds and mist, especially around Shimla and other higher reaches. 

Schools Shut in 12 Districts 

Meanwhile, district collectors have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in 12 districts due to the prevailing heavy rain in the state.

The holiday applies to all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

The ban on fishing also continues as rough sea conditions persist. Fishing has been prohibited along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. 

Moozhiyar Dam catchment area under a Red Alert, authorities have warned that the dam may be opened at any time if conditions worsen. Consequently, the district administration has urged residents living along the banks of the Pamba river to remain extremely vigilant and be prepared to move to safer locations.

Also Read: WhatsApp Puts Several Accounts Under Review for 24 Hours, Blocking Access to Chats and Calls; Here’s What Users Need to Know 

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Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts
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Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts

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Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts
Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts
Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts
Weather Update 4 August 2026: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Schools Shut in 12 Districts

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