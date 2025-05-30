Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Across India As Monsoon Advances; Red Alert In Kerala, Orange Alert In Delhi

IMD issues red alert in Kerala, orange alert in Delhi as thunderstorms and heavy rain sweep across India with advancing southwest monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall across various parts of India over the next 4–5 days, as the southwest monsoon continues its advance. Driven by two upper air cyclonic circulations — one over west Rajasthan and another over northern central Uttar Pradesh — the weather department has issued red and orange alerts for several states, including Kerala and Delhi.

Widespread Thunderstorms for Northwest India

The IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread light-to-moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely across the northwestern region, including:

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir and surrounding regions on May 30 and 31. Rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan is likely to remain isolated to scattered through June 2.

Red Alert in Kerala, Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rain

The southern state of Kerala is witnessing intense rainfall activity. The IMD has issued a red alert for eight districts, including:

Pathanamthitta

Kottayam

Ernakulam

Idukki

Kozhikode

In addition, an orange alert has been declared for six more districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur.

In response to the heavy rainfall warning, district administrations across Kerala have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on May 30. In the hilly Idukki district, night-time travel has been banned from 7 PM to 6 AM due to potential landslide and flood risks.

Delhi Under Orange Alert for Thunderstorms and Lightning

Delhi witnessed light showers on Thursday evening, slightly easing the humid conditions. However, the IMD has issued an orange alert for May 30, warning of lightning, thunderstorms, and squalls in the city.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 29°C, which is 2.4°C above the seasonal average. Authorities are urging caution due to potential weather-related disruptions.

Andhra Pradesh to Witness Thunderstorms Until May 31

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph from May 29 to May 31. The forecast includes:

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP)

Yanam

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP)

Rayalaseema

Residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors during storm activity and avoid travel unless necessary.

Thunderstorm Forecast for Rajasthan’s Key Regions

In Rajasthan, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted for May 30 and 31, specifically in:

Udaipur

Jodhpur

Bikaner

Ajmer

Jaipur

The IMD’s regional center has advised precautions in these divisions due to possible wind damage and lightning strikes.

Early Monsoon Triggers Health Concerns in Mumbai

The early onset of the monsoon in Mumbai has led to a sharp spike in seasonal illnesses, especially respiratory infections and mosquito-borne diseases. Hospitals have reported a 20–30% rise in patients compared to the usual pre-monsoon period.

Dr Kirti Sabnis, an infectious disease expert at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, confirmed that “cases of respiratory complaints have surged,” and people are being urged to take hygiene precautions and avoid sudden exposure to changing weather.

With the monsoon making a strong and early appearance, multiple Indian states are now under weather alerts ranging from red to orange. Residents are advised to follow local advisories, stay indoors during thunderstorms, and take precautions against both weather hazards and health risks linked to the monsoon.

