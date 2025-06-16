Weather Update: Red Alert Issued For Heavy Rain In Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Goa As North India Battles Heatwaves

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Monday, June 16, in several parts of coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Goa, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The alert, the highest in the IMD’s classification, indicates that the situation could severely affect daily life, particularly in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging.

The IMD has urged residents in these areas to remain on high alert and take necessary precautions, as heavy downpours could disrupt transport, damage infrastructure, and pose risks of flooding.

In addition to the coastal belt, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are also forecast to witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. The combination of wind and electrical storms may impact travel and cause damage to weak structures, the IMD warned.

Further north, Uttarakhand remains under an orange alert, with the meteorological department predicting a prolonged spell of heavy rainfall throughout the week. The hill state is expected to experience significant rainfall intensity, particularly in the foothills and mid-Himalayan zones, prompting authorities to stay prepared for potential landslides and flash floods.

Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris District Due to Rain and Winds

In the south, the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu has also been affected by adverse weather conditions. District authorities have declared a holiday for schools in Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Kundah, Gudalur, and Pandalur taluks due to continued heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The precautionary closure was ordered to ensure the safety of children and staff amid weather-related risks such as falling trees and potential landslides in the hilly terrain.

ALSO READ: Why Was A Hyderabad-Bound Lufthansa Flight Not Allowed To Land In India? Flight LH752 Returns To Base Mid-Air

Delhi Gets Relief From Heat With Sunday Showers, Orange Alert Issued

Meanwhile, Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, offering much-needed respite from the oppressive heat that has gripped the capital in recent weeks. The IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8°C, which is about 2°C above the seasonal average.

Rainfall across Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, and Pusa stations ranged between 27 mm to 33.5 mm, while the total recorded rainfall stood at 42 mm by Sunday morning. The showers were accompanied by gusty winds, and some areas reported power outages due to the weather.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for northwest, southwest, and southeast Delhi, forecasting thunderstorms, more rain, and wind speeds reaching 50–60 km/h by Monday evening. Temperatures are likely to remain between 23°C and 37°C on Monday.

The air quality in the capital also improved significantly, moving into the “satisfactory” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 62 by 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Varanasi Records India’s Highest Temperature on Sunday

As parts of the country saw rainfall, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh experienced scorching temperatures, emerging as India’s hottest city on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 43.2°C.

Other north Indian towns, including Orai and Ghazipur, also crossed the 40°C mark. Among the most heat-affected districts were Bathinda in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana, Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, and Churu in Rajasthan, all recording temperatures ranging from 41°C to 42°C.

ALSO READ: Plane Mishap Diverted With Foam And Water? Saudia Airlines Aircraft Carrying 250 Hajj Pilgrims Experiences Glitch