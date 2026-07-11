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Home > India News > Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi, UP as Monsoon Covers India

Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi, UP as Monsoon Covers India

Weather Update Today: Heavy monsoon showers continue across India, causing waterlogging in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, as changing climate patterns could reshape the rest of the rainy season.

Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi, UP as Monsoon Covers India

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 07:41 IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of intense rainfall, gusty winds, and thunderstorms in most parts of easter and western India on Saturday, July 11. This prediction has come after a heavy spell of rain has already drenched several regions, which has further triggered waterlogging and localised flooding in many places. 

Weather Update Today: IMD Warns Heavy Rain in 20 States, Including Delhi, UP

The Indian weather department has issued heavy rainfall warnings in isolated places in around 20 states. The rain alert is expected throughout Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 11. 
 
Apart from them, heavy rain is also likely to hit Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, West Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarabad, and Gangetic West Bengal.
 
The IMD forecasts that states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience thunderstorms, along with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of up to 50 kmph. Similar weather is expected in Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and parts of Madhya Pradesh
 

Weather Update Today: Monsoon Active Across India

An active southwest monsoon, aided by a low-pressure area across northern regions of central Uttar Pradesh, is responsible for the extensive rainfall. The system continues to provide extensive rainfall throughout northern India, despite the fact that it is predicted to gradually weaken over the next 24 hours.
 
Northwest and eastern India are also covered by the monsoon trough, and rain is being sustained over eastern and northeastern states by several upper-air circulations.
 
For the broader period of July 10-16, the IMD expects widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, the Northeast, Konkan and Goa, and coastal parts of Karnataka, while scattered rain is likely across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.
 
The meteorological service has issued a warning that excessive rains might cause localised floods, traffic jams, poor visibility, and waterlogging in low-lying areas—all of which have been observed nationwide in recent weeks.
 

Monsoon Update: El Niño Effect May Impact Now

Vulnerable highland areas are also susceptible to landslides. Even though the monsoon is active in India, El Niño and other climatic conditions are starting to impact it. It is therefore starting to move in the direction of what IMD had anticipated. Another month without enough rain.
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Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi, UP as Monsoon Covers India
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Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi, UP as Monsoon Covers India

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Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi, UP as Monsoon Covers India
Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi, UP as Monsoon Covers India
Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi, UP as Monsoon Covers India
Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Delhi, UP as Monsoon Covers India

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