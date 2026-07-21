Weather Update Today on 21 July 2026: Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu

Delhi residents woke up to light rain lashing in several parts on Tuesday morning which provided a big relief from the hot and humid weather conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in major parts of the country. The agency has also forecast more rainfall activity over the next two days. Cloudy weather and gusty winds have taken over the skies of the national capital for the past several days. Meanwhile IMD has also predicted isolated light rain in the southern states including a warning to stay away from river banks, seas, and other water bodies.

Delhi Weather Today on 21 July 2026

Delhi is likely to witness more rain along with cloudy skies, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning at most places. On Tuesday, in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram people can receive very light to light rainfall, especially during the noon time with winds expected to blow around 30-40 kmph.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Safdarjung Road) pic.twitter.com/pa3UWD7DKv — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026







“During morning – Moderate to Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(40-50kmph), During forenoon – Moderate to Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(40-50kmph), During afternoon – Moderate to Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(40-50kmph), During evening – Very Light to Light Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph),” the IMD’s bulletin read.

VIDEO | Delhi: Rain lashed parts of the national capital, bringing down temperatures and providing relief from the heat. Visuals from Terminal 3 (T3) of Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/PN6nHgnskG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026







Kerala, Tamil Nadu Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall in several districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Though a strong spell of rain is likely to be seen in Kasaragod district with strong winds of speeds up to 40 kmph.

The IMD has warned residents to stay away from fishing until the decline of rough weather and strong winds.

Jammu Weather

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing heavy rainfall, waterlogging, thunderstorms, and lightning. Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and Clock Tower have been flooded due to the alleged failure of the drainage system in the city.

The government has already extended the school holiday for students up to July 23. Meanwhile, due to heavy rain, the Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended from July 19 as it can be dangerous for devotees to take the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Also Read: Monsoon Set to Return: Will India Finally Get Relief From Weeks of Heat and Dry Weather?