Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Wedding SCAM: Bride Marries Rich Men To Later Dupe Them Of 1.25 Cr

Seema, who began her series of marriages in 2013, initially wed a businessman from Agra. After their marriage, she filed a case against his family, which led to a settlement of ₹75 lakh.

Wedding SCAM: Bride Marries Rich Men To Later Dupe Them Of 1.25 Cr

A woman from Uttarakhand, referred to by the police as the “looteri dulhan” (looting bride), has been arrested after a decade-long spree in which she married multiple men and secured a total of ₹1.25 crore in settlements.

Seema, who began her series of marriages in 2013, initially wed a businessman from Agra. After their marriage, she filed a case against his family, which led to a settlement of ₹75 lakh. In 2017, she married a software engineer from Gurugram and managed to extract ₹10 lakh from him before the marriage ended. Seema’s most recent marriage was in 2023, when she wed a businessman from Jaipur. However, this time, she fled his house with jewellery and cash worth ₹36 lakh. Her actions were discovered when the family filed a case, which eventually led to her arrest.

The police have revealed that Seema’s modus operandi involved using matrimonial websites to find men who were either divorced or widowed. Over the years, she successfully accumulated a substantial amount of money through these fraudulent marriages, amounting to ₹1.25 crore in various settlements.

Also Read: US: Two Men Sentenced To 100 Years Of Prison, Reason Will Shock You

Filed under

bride marries several men Wedding scam

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Progress 2024 : India Achieved 15% Ethanol Blending, Aims For 30% In 2030

Bharat Progress 2024 : India Achieved 15% Ethanol Blending, Aims For 30% In 2030

Canada, Greenland and Panama Canal: Why Is Trump Teasing The Expansion Of US Territory

Canada, Greenland and Panama Canal: Why Is Trump Teasing The Expansion Of US Territory

Where’s Santa? Track His Christmas Eve Journey With ‘NORAD’ And ‘Google Santa Tracker’

Where’s Santa? Track His Christmas Eve Journey With ‘NORAD’ And ‘Google Santa Tracker’

Why Tanush Kotian Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav And Axar Patel: Rohit Sharma Explains

Why Tanush Kotian Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav And Axar Patel: Rohit Sharma Explains

Who Is Fabio Ochoa? Drug Lord Deported To Colombia After 20 Years In U.S. Prisons

Who Is Fabio Ochoa? Drug Lord Deported To Colombia After 20 Years In U.S. Prisons

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over $1 Million

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox