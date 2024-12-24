Wedding SCAM: Bride Marries Rich Men To Later Dupe Them Of 1.25 Cr

Seema, who began her series of marriages in 2013, initially wed a businessman from Agra. After their marriage, she filed a case against his family, which led to a settlement of ₹75 lakh.

A woman from Uttarakhand, referred to by the police as the “looteri dulhan” (looting bride), has been arrested after a decade-long spree in which she married multiple men and secured a total of ₹1.25 crore in settlements.

Seema, who began her series of marriages in 2013, initially wed a businessman from Agra. After their marriage, she filed a case against his family, which led to a settlement of ₹75 lakh. In 2017, she married a software engineer from Gurugram and managed to extract ₹10 lakh from him before the marriage ended. Seema’s most recent marriage was in 2023, when she wed a businessman from Jaipur. However, this time, she fled his house with jewellery and cash worth ₹36 lakh. Her actions were discovered when the family filed a case, which eventually led to her arrest.

The police have revealed that Seema’s modus operandi involved using matrimonial websites to find men who were either divorced or widowed. Over the years, she successfully accumulated a substantial amount of money through these fraudulent marriages, amounting to ₹1.25 crore in various settlements.

Also Read: US: Two Men Sentenced To 100 Years Of Prison, Reason Will Shock You