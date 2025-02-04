Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Weight Scam In Airport: Same Luggage Shows Two Different Weights When Placed On Separate Counters, Watch

A passenger traveling on an IndiGo flight to Delhi noticed inconsistencies when his luggage was weighed at two different counters, with both machines displaying different readings for the same bag.

Weight Scam In Airport: Same Luggage Shows Two Different Weights When Placed On Separate Counters, Watch


A recent incident at Chandigarh Airport has raised concerns about the reliability of baggage weighing machines used during airline check-ins. A passenger traveling on an IndiGo flight to Delhi noticed inconsistencies when his luggage was weighed at two different counters, with both machines displaying different readings for the same bag.

The flyer, Daksh Sethi, suspected an error when the weight displayed seemed higher than what he expected. Upon raising the issue with the airline staff, he was advised to reweigh the bag on another scale. To his surprise, the second machine showed a different weight, further fueling doubts about the accuracy of the equipment.

Sethi recorded the discrepancy and shared it on social media, where the post quickly gained traction. In his post, he stated:

“Chandigarh Airport. 30th Jan, ’25. Around 16:00 hrs @indigo.6e Counter. Same Bag. Two counters. Two different weights. 2.3 KGs difference.”

He also questioned whether such variations could be the result of technical glitches or manipulation, adding that such incidents undermine trust in airport systems.

The video sparked widespread discussions among travelers, with many sharing similar experiences. Some users claimed they had encountered similar discrepancies at multiple airports, while others suggested that incorrect baggage weights could result in unfair excess baggage charges. One traveler noted that their luggage weight had mysteriously increased by 12 kilograms across multiple airport checks despite removing items during their trip.

In response to the viral post, IndiGo issued a statement assuring passengers that weighing scales are regularly calibrated and certified by the airport authorities. The airline acknowledged the passenger’s feedback and stated that it had been forwarded to the relevant team for review.

This incident has reignited discussions on airport transparency, with passengers calling for stricter monitoring and audits of baggage weighing systems to ensure fair and accurate measurements.

