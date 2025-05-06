Home
Were Indian Defence Websites Hacked? Pakistani Cyber Force Claim Responsibility

Indian cybersecurity agencies are scrambling after multiple defence-related websites, including those of the Military Engineering Services and Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), were reportedly breached by a Pakistan-linked hacker group.

Were Indian Defence Websites Hacked? Pakistani Cyber Force Claim Responsibility

hacked


The hackers, calling themselves “Pakistan Cyber Force,” boasted on social media about accessing 10 GB of sensitive data, including login credentials of over 1,600 users from MP-IDSA’s website. However, senior officials at the institute denied any breach, calling the claims exaggerated.

Army Responds, Websites Taken Down for Audit

The Indian Army confirmed “unauthorized access attempts” and said it has taken “necessary measures to strengthen digital defences.” Meanwhile, the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL)—a defence ministry PSU—was briefly defaced with Pakistan’s flag and images of its Al Khalid tank before being taken offline for a “thorough security audit.”

Second Cyber Attack Wave After Pahalgam Terror Strike

This appears to be the second wave of cyber aggression since the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Earlier, hacker groups “Cyber Group HOAX1337” and “National Cyber Crew” tried (and failed) to breach:

  • Army Public Schools in Nagrota & Sunjuwan (Jammu & Kashmir)

  • Ex-servicemen welfare portals

  • Indian Air Force Placement Organisation

The hackers mocked victims of the Pahalgam attack on defaced pages, escalating tensions further.

Pakistan’s Wider Cyber Campaign

According to intelligence sources, Pakistani hackers have been actively targeting Indian websites since late April, including:

  • Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO)

  • Army Public Schools in Srinagar & Ranikhet

  • Defence-linked educational and healthcare portals

Most attempts were thwarted in real-time, but the repeated attacks suggest a coordinated cyber offensive amid the ongoing India-Pakistan standoff.

ALSO READ: Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan Tensions

Indian defence websites hacked

