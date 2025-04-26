Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
Were The Pahalgam Terrorists Spotted In Kashmir’s Betaab Valley Days Before Attack? An Instagram Reel May Hold Crucial Clues

Recognizing familiar faces from the viral images, the man reviewed his vacation photos and videos, eventually spotting the two suspicious individuals in the Betaab Valley clip.

Were The Pahalgam Terrorists Spotted In Kashmir's Betaab Valley Days Before Attack? An Instagram Reel May Hold Crucial Clues

Maharashtra Man Shares Details With NIA


A video shot by a Maharashtra tourist during a visit to Kashmir’s Betaab Valley could provide critical leads for investigators probing the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Tourist’s Vacation Video Raises Suspicion

The tourist, whose identity remains protected for safety reasons, had traveled to Betaab Valley on April 18 — four days before the deadly attack in nearby Baisaran Valley. After Betaab Valley, he visited other spots like Srinagar and Gulmarg, leaving Kashmir just a day before the attack occurred.

While recording a fun reel featuring his daughter at Betaab Valley, the man unknowingly captured two men who bear a striking resemblance to the suspected attackers. Although News18.com has decided against publishing the reel or revealing the men’s faces, the footage has drawn serious attention from investigators.

At present, there is no definitive proof linking the individuals in the video to the Pahalgam killings. Authorities emphasize that forensic analysis is necessary to confirm any connection between the captured footage and the attack.

However, the tourist remains convinced that he may have inadvertently filmed two of the terrorists involved.

Maharashtra Man Alerts NIA After Viral Images

Following the attack on April 22, concerned friends and family contacted the tourist after seeing news reports. The next day, authorities released sketches of the suspects, which quickly went viral.

Recognizing familiar faces from the viral images, the man reviewed his vacation photos and videos, eventually spotting the two suspicious individuals in the Betaab Valley clip.

Betaab Valley is just around 10 kilometers from Baisaran Valley, the site where the terrorists brutally identified Hindu victims by checking their religious marks and shot them at close range.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recently circulated sketches of the attackers, offering a bounty of ₹20 lakh for information leading to each one. The suspects have been linked to Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The attackers have been identified as:

Hashim Musa alias Sulaiman (Pakistani)

Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai (Pakistani)

Adil Hussain Thokar (Local Kashmiri terrorist)

Authorities continue to analyze all evidence, including the tourist’s video, as part of their broader crackdown on terrorism in the region.

