Friday, March 21, 2025
West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill Allowing Women To Work In Bars

The West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday approved a new amendment to the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, paving the way for women to be employed in bars.

West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill Allowing Women To Work In Bars


The West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday approved a new amendment to the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, paving the way for women to be employed in bars.

The amendment, introduced as part of the West Bengal Finance Bill, 2025, was tabled by Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya. It aims to eliminate gender-based restrictions in establishments serving liquor, reinforcing the state government’s stance on gender equality in employment.

Bhattacharya emphasized that discriminatory laws have no place in a progressive society, stating, “The government does not believe in differentiating between men and women in the workforce.”

Additionally, the bill includes provisions to regulate the supply of raw materials like jaggery to curb illegal liquor production. It also proposes tax relief for smaller tea gardens, acknowledging the economic struggles faced by the industry, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic.

