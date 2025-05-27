West Bengal Govt To Begin Fresh Teacher Recruitment, Amid Protests by Terminated Staff

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the state will begin a new recruitment process for school teachers and non-teaching staff, following the Supreme Court’s April 3 order that annulled 25,753 appointments made through the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process.

Speaking at a press conference, Banerjee stated that while the state government has filed a review petition in the apex court, it must simultaneously follow the original court order to avoid contempt. “We have no option. The Supreme Court’s earlier directive has to be implemented. But we’re also moving a review petition because we don’t want anyone to lose their job,” she said.

Recruitment Notification by May-End

Banerjee informed that the West Bengal School Service Commission will issue a fresh recruitment notification on May 30. Online applications will be accepted from June 16 to July 14. The merit panel is scheduled to be released on November 15, with counselling beginning November 20. The entire recruitment process is expected to conclude by December 31.

The new drive will aim to fill 44,203 vacancies. This includes 24,203 existing posts, 11,517 newly created posts for classes 9 and 10, 551 Group C positions, and 1,000 Group D vacancies. Notably, those who were terminated due to the court’s ruling will be allowed to apply, regardless of age restrictions, and their previous teaching experience will be considered during selection.

Protests and Demands for Reinstatement

Meanwhile, protests near Bikash Bhavan have entered their third week, with thousands of dismissed teachers demanding reinstatement. Many of them maintain that they cleared the 2016 SSC exam fairly and should not be penalised for administrative lapses.

Brindaban Ghosh of the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum said the government should utilise available OMR sheets to differentiate between ‘tainted’ and ‘untainted’ candidates. “Why should honest candidates suffer for the faults of others?” he asked.

Another protester, Habibur Rahman, criticised the lack of communication from top officials. “We will again write to the Education Minister, requesting a dialogue. We have no intention of backing down,” he said.

The Supreme Court, while upholding the Calcutta High Court’s earlier judgment, had noted the government’s failure to separate fraudulent candidates from genuine ones, and ordered the scrapping of the entire selection panel.

On Sunday, Education Minister Bratya Basu appealed for calm and reassured protestors that those affected would continue to receive salaries until the fresh recruitment process ends. He also warned against being influenced by political elements.

