West Bengal Launches First Civil Defence Drills Since 1971 War; Over 100 Locations Involved

In a major step towards enhancing civilian preparedness during wartime, West Bengal is set to conduct large-scale civil defence drills — the first of their kind in over five decades. These drills are being carried out at more than 100 locations across the state, including at least 20 sites in Kolkata alone. The last time such an operation was carried out was during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The upcoming drills aim to assess how ready the civilian setup is in case of an enemy attack, and will include participation from thousands of volunteers, security personnel, and emergency response agencies.

Drill Locations Kept Secret for Security Reasons

While officials have confirmed that the drills will take place at a railway station, two busy public spots, a heritage site, and at least three schools in Kolkata, they have declined to share the exact locations and timing of the activities. This secrecy is being maintained to ensure the authenticity and effectiveness of the drills.

According to sources, the Bansdroni area has been chosen as the central command hub for all civil defence-related activities in the city.

Massive Manpower to Be Involved

More than 1,500 police personnel and around 59,000 trained volunteers are expected to take part in these exercises. While the operations are being overseen by the West Bengal Civil Defence department, other agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have also been placed on standby. These agencies will join in when called upon.

Simulating Real War Scenarios: Air Raid Sirens and Rescue Missions

One of the key components of the drills will involve air raid sirens. Once the sirens go off, participants will be instructed to lie flat on the ground and cover their ears, mimicking emergency reactions during aerial bombings. A second siren will be used to indicate that it is safe, or to start simulated rescue operations. Participants will then be expected to help ‘injured’ civilians as part of the response exercise.

Officials confirmed that these two sirens are part of the official warning system designed to alert people of potential enemy attacks.

Drills to Take Place in 31 Major Towns and District Headquarters

A senior government official shared that, under the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, civil defence drills will be conducted in 31 major towns and district headquarters across Bengal — not just in Kolkata. This reflects the seriousness of the Centre’s approach towards national preparedness.

Another senior official noted, “We are trying to fill all infrastructural gaps and procure necessary equipment within a week,” signaling that this will be an extended and thorough drill — not just a one-day event.

Centre Pushes for Preparedness Amid Rising Global Tensions

After receiving a directive from the Union government on Monday evening, the Bengal administration held a high-level virtual meeting on Tuesday. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired the meeting, which saw attendance from Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Disaster Management Secretary Rajesh Sinha, and Civil Defence Director General Jagmohan. The meeting was coordinated from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

An official said there are currently 92 siren posts across Kolkata, but unfortunately, most of them are not working. However, post-meeting, efforts are underway to repair and activate all of them in time for the drills.

“Even, arrangements are on for training of civilians and students in safety measures, protocols for sudden blackouts, and execution of swift rescue operations during emergencies.”

This statement from an official reflects the deeper objective of the drills — to not only test the current infrastructure but also prepare the general public, including students, for real-life emergency situations.

Bengal’s Border State Status Raises Stakes

During the meeting, the Centre emphasized Bengal’s vulnerability as a border state, making it prone to large-scale attacks in the event of war. Seventeen districts in Bengal have been identified as highly sensitive. However, the state has been given full control over which locations to use for the exercises.

A senior official explained, “Main focus would be the areas where there are Army installations and oil installations along with ports. Special focus will be on Haldia, Kalaikunda, IIT Kharagpur, Sukna and Bagdogra.”

Officials have also confirmed that all 62 satellite phones currently available in the state will be active during the drills. These phones will serve as critical communication tools if regular mobile networks are disabled during an emergency or conflict.

