West Bengal: Man Rescued After An Attempt of Suicide, Sentenced To Death For Murdering Family Members

A man who was once saved after he committed suicide is now sentenced by West Bengal Court on Monday to death for the gruesome murder of his father, mother, and sister in 2021.

The convict, Pramathes Ghosal, a resident of Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district, was found guilty of the crime, which the court described as the “rarest of rare.”

Triple Murder

On November 8, 2021, a triple murder took place at Pramathes Ghosal’s home. Police say that his mother, Subhra Ghosal, 60; his father, Ashim Ghosal, 68; and his married sister, Pallavi Chatterjee, 38, were slashed after being struck on the head with a blunt object. Being the sole provider for the family, Ghosal taught science and math to local kids as a private tutor.

On the day of the incident, students who had arrived for tuition found Ghosal bleeding heavily after he had attempted to end his own life by slashing his wrists. The police, alerted by the students, rushed him to a hospital and later discovered the bodies of his family members inside the house.

During the investigation, Ghosal reportedly told the police that he was driven to commit the murders due to constant financial demands from his family. He claimed that his income had declined after the COVID-19 lockdowns, leaving him under severe pressure. However, local residents disputed this claim, stating that he earned enough to support the family.

Despite pleading innocence during the trial, the Chinsurah district court, presided over by Judge Sanjay Kumar Sharma, convicted Ghosal and sentenced him to death, citing the brutality of the crime. The judge stated that the murder was premeditated and fell under the category of “rarest of rare” cases.

The death sentence will now be referred to the Calcutta High Court for confirmation, as mandated by law.

