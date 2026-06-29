West Bengal Passes Public Safety And Control Of Anti-Social Activities Bill: What Are The Key Provisions Of The New Law?

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, with 176 MLAs voting in favour and 41 against, giving the state a new legal framework aimed at tackling organised anti-social activities. The West Bengal Public Safety Bill introduces preventive detention, expands the definition of anti-social activities, makes offences under the law cognizable and non-bailable, and gives authorities wider powers to seize property linked to such crimes. The government said the law was needed because existing legal provisions had failed to effectively deal with organised criminal elements.

Speaking during the debate, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said similar laws already exist in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. “Before this is implemented, let me point out that the previous government took no action. The people of Bengal have rejected you through EVM. You have managed to form an opposition, but it is not a strong one. This bill has already been introduced in several states under different names; Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have implemented it,” he said.

Key provisions of the West Bengal Public Safety Bill expand powers against organised crime

The West Bengal Public Safety Bill allows action against any individual or group whose activities create fear, panic or insecurity among the public, disturb public order, threaten lives or property, or disrupt lawful trade, business and professional activities. Illegal mining, unauthorised sand extraction and unlawful activities involving forest resources or wildlife have also been included within the definition of anti-social activities.

One of the most significant provisions is preventive detention. If the State Government or an authorised officer believes a person’s activities could threaten public safety, a detention order may be issued. District Magistrates and Police Commissioners have also been empowered to issue such orders in specified cases.

How the West Bengal Public Safety Bill changes detention and seizure rules

Officials said that despite the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, every offence under the West Bengal Public Safety Bill, along with any wilful violation of lawful orders issued under it, will be cognizable and non-bailable.

The Bill says a detained person must be informed of the reasons for detention within a specified period and be allowed to make a representation. However, authorities may withhold information if they believe its disclosure would be against the public interest. If someone absconds to avoid detention, courts may issue proclamations, action may be taken against the person’s property, and authorities can direct the individual to appear before them.

West Bengal Public Safety Bill also allows confiscation of assets linked to anti-social activities

The West Bengal Public Safety Bill authorises officials to search, seize and confiscate property, documents and other materials connected with anti-social activities. The State Government or authorised officers can also decide how seized property will be kept, released or disposed of.

Explaining the need for the law, the government said organised anti-social elements were posing a serious threat to the lives and property of bona fide citizens and that existing laws had proved “ineffective and inadequate” in tackling such activities. It said the legislation would give the state more powers to curb criminal activities, prevent conspiracies and impose stricter punishment on offenders.

What Suvendu Adhikari said during the debate

During the debate, Adhikari accused both the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) of political violence, saying, “We witnessed how the CPIM introduced ‘goonda culture’ into Bengal’s politics. In 2001, they deployed ‘Harmads’ specifically to prevent others from gaining power through democratic means.” He also assured that the law would not be misused. “We will not misuse this law. We must ensure that no damage is caused to public or private property… It is not merely about sending people to jail; we will also confiscate their movable and immovable assets,” he said.

He further alleged that the Trinamool Congress had used the Muslim community as a vote bank and criticised protests over the NRC, CAA and Waqf issue, claiming they led to violence. Adhikari also said a committee headed by a retired judge had been formed to prepare for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state, with details to be presented in the Assembly.

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