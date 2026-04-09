LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > India News > West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’

West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled "six guarantees" for West Bengal, which will ensure an "accountable and fully answerable" administrative machinery to serve the people.

West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees. Photo: ANI
West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees. Photo: ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: April 9, 2026 15:07:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled “six guarantees” for West Bengal, which will ensure an “accountable and fully answerable” administrative machinery to serve the people.

Addressing a public rally here, the Prime Minister promised the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, while assuring the establishment of trustful atmosphere, which will restore faith in the rule of law. He further vowed action and reopening cases of corruption, scam and women-related crimes, which took place under the TMC regime.

The Prime Minister added that no “TMC goon” would be able to evade the law following the formation of the BJP government in the state and also pledged to provide the right to refugees guaranteed by the constitution.

You Might Be Interested In

“I offer six guarantees to West Bengal–

1. Modi’s first guarantee: A BJP government will replace this atmosphere of fear with trust. It will restore faith in the rule of law.

2. Modi’s second guarantee: Under a BJP government, the administrative machinery will be accountable–fully answerable–to the public it serves.

3. Modi’s third guarantee: The files regarding every scam, every act of corruption, every injustice committed against our daughters, and every case of rape will be reopened.

4. Modi’s fourth guarantee: Under the TMC’s rule, whoever has engaged in corruption belongs in jail. Be it a minister or a watchman, the law will hold everyone to account. No TMC goon will be able to evade the law any longer.

5. Modi’s fifth guarantee: Refugees will be granted every right and privilege guaranteed by the Constitution. However, infiltrators will be driven out; they will not be permitted to remain in India.

6. Modi’s sixth guarantee: The moment a BJP government is formed here, we will implement the 7th Pay Commission,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further emphasised that the state’s interest lies when both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister work together towards the development of the state. He further stressed that the “double engine” government in West Bengal would work for making the state “self-reliant” in the fisheries and seafood sectors.

“Bengal’s best interest does not lie in animosity towards the Prime Minister; rather, the people stand to gain the most if both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister work together. That is precisely why a double-engine government is absolutely essential for Bengal. A double-engine government will make Bengal self-reliant in the sectors of fisheries and seafood,” he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the steps taken by the Central government towards boosting the fisheries sector across the country, which includes the establishment of a separate fisheries ministry. He added that lakhs of fishermen have benefited from the Kisan Credit Card scheme and Rs 5 lakh insurance.

“The BJP established a separate Ministry dedicated to Fisheries. After decades of independence, our government, for the very first time, created a distinct Ministry of Fisheries to address the needs of fishermen, their families, and the Blue Economy as a whole. Not only did we create a separate Ministry, but the BJP has also allocated a distinct and record-breaking budget for the welfare of fishermen. Furthermore, the BJP has provided access to the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) facility for fishermen. The BJP has also provided insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for fishermen; lakhs of our fellow fishermen have already availed themselves of this benefit. Once a BJP government is formed here, every Central government scheme will be implemented in the state with great speed and efficiency,” said PM Modi.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Kerala Nears 50% Voter Turnout, LDF vs UDF vs BJP in High-Stakes Battle 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: west bengal electionsWest Bengal Polls 2026West Bengal Polls 2026 dateWest Bengal Polls 2026 voting date

RELATED News

The JC Show Roars Nationally: Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra Decodes Politics

Maharashtra Bypolls: Why Did Congress Withdraw Its Candidate Against Sunetra Pawar? Late Ajit Pawar’s Wife To Win Baramati Seat Uncontested

Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

Bihar’s New CM: Who Is Samrat Chaudhary, Senior BJP Leader And Key OBC Figure Likely To Lead After Nitish Kumar?

Noida Shocker: Dog Brutally Thrashed On Balcony, Viral Video Sparks Fury, Locals Rush For Urgent Rescue

LATEST NEWS

Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead

Did Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar Cross The Line? Viral Party Video Sparks Outrage, Dividing Fans And Critics Across Social Media

Bengaluru: 18-Month-Old Baby Girl Falls From First Floor In Nayandahalli After Slipping From A Balcony; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Tropical Cyclone Maila Update Today (April 9): Two Cyclones Active In The South Pacific, One Between Papua New Guinea And The Solomon Islands, May Hit Queensland By Monday

Big Street Food Shock In UP: Raid In Hapur Exposes 200 Litres Of Fake Tomato Ketchup Used In Street Food; Here’s How To Check Chemical vs Real Sauce At Home

West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’

NTET 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today at exams.nta.nic.in, Check Editable Fields and Steps to Make Changes

Tumbbad 2 Movie: Release Date In India, Cast, Director, Shooting Details, All You Need To Know

West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’
West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’
West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’
West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’

QUICK LINKS