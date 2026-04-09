West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled “six guarantees” for West Bengal, which will ensure an “accountable and fully answerable” administrative machinery to serve the people.

Addressing a public rally here, the Prime Minister promised the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, while assuring the establishment of trustful atmosphere, which will restore faith in the rule of law. He further vowed action and reopening cases of corruption, scam and women-related crimes, which took place under the TMC regime.

The Prime Minister added that no “TMC goon” would be able to evade the law following the formation of the BJP government in the state and also pledged to provide the right to refugees guaranteed by the constitution.

“I offer six guarantees to West Bengal–

1. Modi’s first guarantee: A BJP government will replace this atmosphere of fear with trust. It will restore faith in the rule of law.

2. Modi’s second guarantee: Under a BJP government, the administrative machinery will be accountable–fully answerable–to the public it serves.

3. Modi’s third guarantee: The files regarding every scam, every act of corruption, every injustice committed against our daughters, and every case of rape will be reopened.

4. Modi’s fourth guarantee: Under the TMC’s rule, whoever has engaged in corruption belongs in jail. Be it a minister or a watchman, the law will hold everyone to account. No TMC goon will be able to evade the law any longer.

5. Modi’s fifth guarantee: Refugees will be granted every right and privilege guaranteed by the Constitution. However, infiltrators will be driven out; they will not be permitted to remain in India.

6. Modi’s sixth guarantee: The moment a BJP government is formed here, we will implement the 7th Pay Commission,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further emphasised that the state’s interest lies when both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister work together towards the development of the state. He further stressed that the “double engine” government in West Bengal would work for making the state “self-reliant” in the fisheries and seafood sectors.

“Bengal’s best interest does not lie in animosity towards the Prime Minister; rather, the people stand to gain the most if both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister work together. That is precisely why a double-engine government is absolutely essential for Bengal. A double-engine government will make Bengal self-reliant in the sectors of fisheries and seafood,” he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the steps taken by the Central government towards boosting the fisheries sector across the country, which includes the establishment of a separate fisheries ministry. He added that lakhs of fishermen have benefited from the Kisan Credit Card scheme and Rs 5 lakh insurance.

“The BJP established a separate Ministry dedicated to Fisheries. After decades of independence, our government, for the very first time, created a distinct Ministry of Fisheries to address the needs of fishermen, their families, and the Blue Economy as a whole. Not only did we create a separate Ministry, but the BJP has also allocated a distinct and record-breaking budget for the welfare of fishermen. Furthermore, the BJP has provided access to the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) facility for fishermen. The BJP has also provided insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for fishermen; lakhs of our fellow fishermen have already availed themselves of this benefit. Once a BJP government is formed here, every Central government scheme will be implemented in the state with great speed and efficiency,” said PM Modi.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

Inputs from ANI

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