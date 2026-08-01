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Home > India News > West Bengal STF Arrests Girlfriend of Suspected Jaish Terrorist Hameem Mandal; Probes Honeytrap Links

West Bengal STF Arrests Girlfriend of Suspected Jaish Terrorist Hameem Mandal; Probes Honeytrap Links

West Bengal STF arrests Arpita Sarkar from Jharkhand in the Jaish-e-Mohammed probe. Here's what investigators say about the alleged honeytrap network and the latest developments.

West Bengal STF Arrests Girlfriend of Suspected Jaish Terrorist Hameem Mandal; Probes Honeytrap Links

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 15:43 IST

Arpita Sarkar, a woman hailing from Jharkhand, has been taken into custody by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police, who is currently investigating a JeM network. According to sources, the arrest was made in Sahibganj on the basis of Arpita Sarkar’s alleged links with Hamim Mandal, who was arrested in West Bengal.

The latest arrest is in continuation of the ongoing investigation by STF into a terror network believed to be operating in several states.

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What Is The Reason Behind The Arrest Of Arpita Sarkar?

According to investigators, Arpita Sarkar kept in touch with Hamim Mandal. The investigative team received technical inputs along with the information acquired through Mandal’s interrogation, which led them to Sarkar.

Reports claimed that Sarkar was associated with a network that was involved in honeytrap operations to approach influential individuals. However, authorities have said the investigation is still underway, and all allegations are being examined.

STF Seizes Digital Devices for Investigation

After the arrest of Sarkar, the STF seized her mobile phones and other electronic devices. All these devices would be subjected to forensic investigations.

Her calls and internet chats, along with all her financial transactions, would also be examined in an effort to locate any potential link to other suspected members of the same terrorist network and assess its extent.

How Is Hamim Mandal Related?

The investigation started following the arrest of Hamim Mandal, who hails from Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, by the STF. The STF identified Hamim Mandal as a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed agent.

As per the STF, Hamim Mandal was allegedly part of a conspiracy against the West Bengal leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. It was after his arrest that the STF decided to expand its search and investigate his links and communications. It was through this process that investigators found clues that led them to Arpita Sarkar.

Scope of the Investigation in Multiple States

The STF is now trying to find out how extensive this alleged network is and if there were members in this terrorist network working in various other states. There is a possibility that there could be more arrests in the coming days.

Authorities are also probing whether the alleged honeytrap operation was used to collect sensitive information, recruit new contacts, or assist suspected terror activities. Further investigation is ongoing.

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West Bengal STF Arrests Girlfriend of Suspected Jaish Terrorist Hameem Mandal; Probes Honeytrap Links
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West Bengal STF Arrests Girlfriend of Suspected Jaish Terrorist Hameem Mandal; Probes Honeytrap Links
West Bengal STF Arrests Girlfriend of Suspected Jaish Terrorist Hameem Mandal; Probes Honeytrap Links
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