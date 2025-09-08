LIVE TV
West Bengal: TMC leader Debasish Kumar backs KMC directive for "Bengali language" on signboards

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 00:50:08 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 8 (ANI): TMC leader Debasish Kumar has endorsed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) renewed push to mandate Bengali language on signboards, hoardings, and signage across the city’s commercial establishments, calling it a vital step for linguistic authority and inclusivity.

“This was there earlier as well, and now it has been revamped and implemented, but it should happen,” Kumar stated, highlighting the policy’s role in preserving Bengal’s cultural heritage in an increasingly globalised urban environment.

This comes after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has sent directives to the city’s business and commercial establishments, again, to include Bengali on the signboards, hoardings, and signage to promote linguistic authority and ensure inclusivity.

In a circular issued by municipal commissioner Dhaval Jain on August 30, it was stated that all commercial establishments should comply with the order by September 30.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that it is against the Bangla-speaking people, She further stated that the BJP will face a time when they will have no MLA from their party in West Bengal.

“I condemn the BJP for their persecution of Bengalis. A time will soon come when not a single BJP MLA will remain in Bengal. The people themselves will ensure it. BJP will face inevitable defeat, for no party that wages linguistic terror against Bengalis can ever win Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee said.

On September 4, the Trinamool Congress moved a motion under rule 169 condemning the alleged incidents against the Bengali-speaking people across the country. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bengali-languagedebasish-kumarkmckolkata-municipal-corporationtmc-leaderwest bengal

