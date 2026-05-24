West Bengal To Set Up Holding Centres Across Districts For Bangladeshi, Rohingya Illegal Immigrants

The West Bengal government has directed all district magistrates to establish holding centres for apprehended foreigners and released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation or repatriation, following fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The move comes as the state government steps up action against illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas allegedly staying illegally in India.

As mentioned in an official circular released by the Home and Hill Affairs Department dated 23rd May 2026, district administrations have been directed to arrange accommodations for these persons until their deportation is effected.

State government asks districts to follow MHA deportation framework

The directive stated that authorities must act according to the MHA framework related to deportation and repatriation procedures involving Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas found residing illegally in the country.

The order also covers foreign prisoners who have completed their jail sentences but continue to remain in India while awaiting deportation or repatriation clearance.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had directed state police officials to hand over Bangladeshi immigrants directly to the Border Security Force (BSF) instead of presenting them before courts.

Border fencing work begins after land handover to BSF

Meanwhile, fencing work has officially started along the India-Bangladesh border in the Phansidewa area of Siliguri subdivision after the West Bengal government handed over 27 kilometres of land to the BSF.

Visuals from the border area showed groundwork and fencing activity already underway. Officials said the long-pending land transfer would significantly strengthen surveillance and improve border security infrastructure in the sensitive region.

The development is being seen as a major step in tightening security along the international border amid concerns regarding infiltration and illegal movement.

Residents welcome move, call it long overdue

Local residents expressed relief and welcomed the beginning of fencing work, saying the area had suffered from security concerns for years.

“This is a border area where there was no security before. The environment here was so horrific before that I cannot describe it. Before, we couldn’t even raise cows here. Raising cows was the same as surrendering ourselves to the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. This was a matter of security not only for West Bengal but for the entire country. Today, we feel that thanks to the efforts of the new government and the new Chief Minister, we are safe,” local resident Anil Ghosh said.

The state government’s latest directive and the border fencing work together indicate a broader push toward tightening border management and strengthening action against illegal immigration in West Bengal.

(with inputs from ANI)

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