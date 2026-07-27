‘Whale Vomit’ Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized in Maharashtra: What Is Ambergris and Why Is It Worth Crores?

In a major crackdown on wildlife smuggling, the Raigad Police seized approximately 4 kg of rare ambergris in the Chalmala area of Alibag Taluka, Maharashtra. Authorities arrested the suspect, identified as Rahul Pandharinath Hatani, after recovering the contraband from a cloth bag concealed inside his motorcycle’s storage compartment. Reports estimate the seized ambergris to be worth around Rs4 crore in the international market, with total seized assets including the two-wheeler valued at approximately Rs 4.25 crore.

What Is Ambergris, and Why Is It Worth Crores?

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. Popularly known as “whale vomit,” marine scientists believe it is more frequently expelled through the whale’s intestines rather than regurgitated. The substance forms when indigestible objects, such as squid beaks, irritate the whale’s digestive tract. Over time, the whale coats these objects with a fatty secretion, ultimately creating ambergris.

Ambergris is one of the world’s rarest and most expensive natural materials. Highly sought after by luxury perfumers, it serves as a natural fixative that allows fragrances to last much longer on the skin. Additionally, it develops a unique, complex aroma that cannot easily be replicated synthetically. This high demand on the global market drives its value into crores of rupees.

Is Ambergris Legal in India?

No. Sperm whales are a protected species in India under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. Because ambergris is classified as a derivative of a protected animal, its possession, sale, purchase, or trade without official authorization is strictly illegal. Violations carry severe legal penalties, including arrest, confiscation of the material, and prosecution under Indian law. While some international jurisdictions permit regulated trade in ambergris, India strictly prohibits it.

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