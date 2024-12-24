What 4 Major Questions Cops Asked Allu Arjun In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case – Find Out Here!

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was questioned by the Hyderabad Police after a stampede at a city theatre left one woman dead and her child critically injured. The investigation focuses on whether the actor had permission for the screening and his interaction with fans outside.

Allu Arjun appeared at the Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad to join the investigation into the tragic stampede that occurred on December 4. The actor was questioned for nearly four hours by police officials, who focused on key aspects of the incident. Among the questions asked were whether the actor was aware of the police denial for his presence at the Pushpa 2: The Rise screening, who authorized his attendance despite the denial, and when he learned of the tragic death of a woman during the stampede.

Police Questioning Allu Arjun

The police were keen on understanding the sequence of events leading up to the stampede, and they posed several critical questions to Allu Arjun:

Did you know that the police had denied permission for your presence at the screening?

Who made the decision for you to attend the screening despite the denial of police permission?

Were you informed by any police officer about the stampede outside the theatre?

When did you learn about the tragic death of the woman?

The investigation has extended beyond the actor, with charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder levied against Allu Arjun, the theatre owner, and the security managers. Despite his questioning, Allu Arjun has denied any responsibility for the stampede and subsequent tragedy, criticizing the “misinformation” and “character assassination” against him.

The Incident at Sandhya Theatre

A stampede that occurred at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre on December 4, during a special screening of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rise’, resulted in the tragic death of a young mother and left her eight-year-old child critically injured. Newly emerged unseen footage from the scene provides a glimpse into the confusion and chaos that unfolded that night, intensifying the controversy surrounding the incident.

A 14-second clip, timestamped at around 9:15 pm, shows the chaotic moments before the actor’s arrival. The footage, though silent, reveals a crowd pushing and shoving as people funneled through a doorway. The metal gates of the theatre were torn from their hinges as fans stampeded, desperate to catch a glimpse of the star. The ground was scattered with pieces of paper and plastic bottles, trampled by the overwhelming surge of people.

The stampede, which occurred approximately 15 minutes before Allu Arjun’s arrival, tragically claimed the life of 35-year-old Revathi, a mother, and critically injured her eight-year-old son, Sri Tej. The police have claimed that the actor’s unannounced arrival at the theatre led to the chaotic scene, with fans clambering to see him.

Nine days after the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and taken into judicial custody for 14 days. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail a few hours later, citing the actor’s right to liberty. Allu Arjun spent the night in jail as the court’s order arrived too late.

Allu Arjun’s Defense and Public Backlash

Allu Arjun has denied any responsibility for the stampede and the death of Revathi, calling the incident “very unfortunate.” He has criticized the “misinformation” and “character assassination” against him, insisting that he was not to blame for the tragedy.

Despite his defense, public sentiment remains divided. On Sunday, a protest erupted outside Allu Arjun’s residence, where a mob of university students reportedly vandalized parts of the compound, throwing tomatoes at the building and breaking flower pots. The protesters also shouted slogans before being ejected from the area.

