Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect

What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect

India has officially prohibited the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, with immediate effect.

What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect


India has officially prohibited the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, with immediate effect. A notification from the Commerce Ministry confirmed the move, marking a complete freeze in trade ties between the two neighbours.

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

This decision follows a sharp downturn in diplomatic and economic relations after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, and the subsequent revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Although trade was already heavily restricted, this latest move formally seals all remaining channels.

What India Once Imported from Pakistan

Before ties deteriorated, Pakistan supplied a range of goods to India, many of which filled specific gaps in local markets or were favoured for their competitive pricing. Here’s a brief look at the key imports now barred:

1. Cement and Construction Materials
Cement was one of the major imports from Pakistan, especially in northern states like Punjab and Rajasthan. Known for its cost-efficiency, Pakistani cement had significant demand in India’s infrastructure projects.

2. Raw Cotton and Yarn
India imported raw cotton, cotton yarn, and silk waste from Pakistan—particularly during times of domestic shortages caused by droughts or crop failures. These imports supported textile hubs in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

3. Fruits and Agro Products
Dates from Sindh and mangoes like Sindhri and Chaunsa were well-known in Indian markets. At times of scarcity, India also imported onions, tomatoes, and dry fruits from Pakistan’s northern regions.

4. Chemicals and Industrial Supplies
While limited in scale, Pakistani exports included tanned leather, gypsum, rock salt, and some industrial chemicals used by small manufacturers, especially in dye and pharmaceutical production.

5. Sports Goods and Surgical Equipment
From Sialkot, Pakistan’s sports manufacturing hub, came cricket bats, gloves, and balls. The city also supplied surgical tools, which were sought after for being affordable and of decent quality.

Trade Figures Before the Ban
Before August 2019, Pakistan exported goods worth nearly USD 500 million annually to India. In contrast, India’s exports to Pakistan were valued at over USD 2 billion. The main trade routes included the Wagah-Attari land border, along with maritime and air cargo links.

With this latest directive, India has officially ended all commercial import activity with Pakistan, cementing the diplomatic freeze with a full economic closure.

Must Read: Barkha Dutt Seen Shooting Videos In Srinagar Despite Government’s Advisory To Restrain’, Netizens Call Her ‘Traitor’

Filed under

Import From Pakistan Banned

newsx

What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect
This newly proposed NASA

Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions
newsx

FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud
In a strong response to r

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf...
newsx

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions

Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions

FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud

FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf Passed In Parliament: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf...

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler Goes Viral!

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler...

Entertainment

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After