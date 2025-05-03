What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect

India has officially prohibited the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, with immediate effect.

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

India bans all direct and indirect import of goods from Pakistan! "Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect," official statement.

This decision follows a sharp downturn in diplomatic and economic relations after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, and the subsequent revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Although trade was already heavily restricted, this latest move formally seals all remaining channels.

What India Once Imported from Pakistan

Before ties deteriorated, Pakistan supplied a range of goods to India, many of which filled specific gaps in local markets or were favoured for their competitive pricing. Here’s a brief look at the key imports now barred:

1. Cement and Construction Materials

Cement was one of the major imports from Pakistan, especially in northern states like Punjab and Rajasthan. Known for its cost-efficiency, Pakistani cement had significant demand in India’s infrastructure projects.

2. Raw Cotton and Yarn

India imported raw cotton, cotton yarn, and silk waste from Pakistan—particularly during times of domestic shortages caused by droughts or crop failures. These imports supported textile hubs in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

3. Fruits and Agro Products

Dates from Sindh and mangoes like Sindhri and Chaunsa were well-known in Indian markets. At times of scarcity, India also imported onions, tomatoes, and dry fruits from Pakistan’s northern regions.

4. Chemicals and Industrial Supplies

While limited in scale, Pakistani exports included tanned leather, gypsum, rock salt, and some industrial chemicals used by small manufacturers, especially in dye and pharmaceutical production.

5. Sports Goods and Surgical Equipment

From Sialkot, Pakistan’s sports manufacturing hub, came cricket bats, gloves, and balls. The city also supplied surgical tools, which were sought after for being affordable and of decent quality.

Trade Figures Before the Ban

Before August 2019, Pakistan exported goods worth nearly USD 500 million annually to India. In contrast, India’s exports to Pakistan were valued at over USD 2 billion. The main trade routes included the Wagah-Attari land border, along with maritime and air cargo links.

With this latest directive, India has officially ended all commercial import activity with Pakistan, cementing the diplomatic freeze with a full economic closure.

