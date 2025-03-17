What Are Anti-Romeo Squads And How Is It Different From Delhi Police’s Shishtachar Anti-Eve Teasing Squad?

Delhi Police has announced the formation of 'Shishtachar' squads, a dedicated force aimed at curbing harassment and ensuring women's safety in public places. These teams will patrol different areas across the city and have been explicitly instructed to focus on enforcing the law without imposing personal or cultural morality on individuals.

A Key Promise in Election Manifesto

This initiative aligns with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election manifesto for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. The party had pledged to deploy “Anti-Romeo Squads” across all public spaces and install a vast network of CCTV cameras to enhance security and surveillance throughout the capital.

Structure and Deployment of Squads

According to an official order signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on March 8, each district in the city will have at least two anti-eve teasing squads. These teams will function under the supervision of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the district’s Crime Against Women Cell.

Each squad will consist of:

One inspector

One sub-inspector

Four female police officers

Five male police officers (Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, and Constables)

Additionally, personnel from the Special Staff or the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) will be assigned to provide technical assistance whenever required.

Targeting High-Risk Areas

The primary focus of these squads will be ‘hotspots’—areas that have been identified as particularly vulnerable to crimes against women. The District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been tasked with compiling a list of such locations.

These squads will be required to patrol at least two high-risk areas daily to ensure continuous monitoring and rapid response in case of incidents.

A Multi-Faceted Approach

The ‘Shishtachar’ squads will follow a three-pronged strategy:

Prevention – Officers will maintain a visible presence in public places, discouraging potential offenders from engaging in harassment. Intervention – The teams will act immediately if they witness any instance of harassment. Victim Assistance – The squads will ensure that victims receive necessary support without facing unnecessary scrutiny or embarrassment.

To maintain effectiveness and discretion, the officers will conduct these operations in plainclothes.

Coordination with Public Transport Authorities

One key aspect of this initiative is its integration with public transport security. The squads will conduct surprise inspections in buses, metro stations, and other public transport hubs. Additionally, they will coordinate with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers, conductors, and passengers to encourage them to report incidents of harassment.

The directive emphasizes the importance of treating victims with sensitivity, ensuring that complaints are handled with empathy and efficiency. District DCPs have been instructed to oversee this process closely.

Inspired by the Uttar Pradesh Model

Delhi Police’s initiative draws inspiration from the ‘Anti-Romeo’ drive launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2017. That campaign targeted harassment against women and was widely recognized for its proactive approach in preventing such crimes.

With the introduction of ‘Shishtachar’ squads, Delhi Police aims to create a safer environment for women, ensuring that they can move freely without fear of harassment. The initiative reinforces the city’s commitment to proactive law enforcement and crime prevention, setting an example for other states to follow.