What Are Critical Minerals? Which Ones Does India Have And Why Are They Strategically Important For Future?

Critical minerals play a key role in India’s economic growth and national security, as well as its journey towards green and digital economy. This is because critical minerals refer to those minerals that are vital for the growth of an economy and the security of a nation, yet the shortage in their availability or mining in a few nations poses a risk to the supply chain. For India, critical minerals have further significance due to self-reliance.

Critical minerals power India’s technology and energy transition

From mobile phones and computers to solar panels, semiconductors, wind turbines, medical applications and electric vehicle batteries, critical minerals are used across modern technology. Lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite are key materials in lithium-ion batteries, which store renewable power and run electric cars and buses.

These minerals are also vital for meeting global “Net Zero” commitments. The future economy will depend on materials such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, titanium and rare earth elements. In that sense, critical minerals are building blocks of both the green economy and the digital economy.

Critical minerals identified as strategic resources for India

Mineral security issues in India are not recent developments. In the report by the Planning Commission in 2011, there was a mention of the requirement of assured minerals to facilitate industrial development. The minerals considered critical include tin, cobalt, lithium, germanium, gallium, indium, niobium, beryllium, tantalum, tungsten, bismuth, and selenium.

This is not only due to their use in technology. Titanium, beryllium, and rare earth minerals are used in defense technologies such as radar technology, space technology, and guided missiles. Tantalum, tin, and silicon minerals are useful in making mobile phones and computers.

Mineral Found/identified in India Key strategic use Lithium Yes EV batteries, energy storage, clean energy Cobalt Yes Lithium-ion batteries, energy storage Graphite Yes Batteries, especially EV and energy-storage batteries Titanium Yes Aerospace, defence and advanced manufacturing Rare earth elements Yes Electronics, defence, magnets and advanced technology Tin Yes Electronics and manufacturing Germanium Yes Electronics and advanced technology Gallium Yes Semiconductors and advanced electronics Indium Yes Electronics and semiconductor applications Niobium Yes Advanced materials and industrial applications Beryllium Yes Aerospace, defence and radar systems Tantalum Yes Smartphones, computers and electronic components Tungsten Yes Advanced industrial and defence applications Bismuth Yes Industrial and technological applications Selenium Yes Electronics and industrial applications

Critical minerals face economic and supply risks

For India, the importance of a mineral is determined on the basis of two aspects, economic importance and supply risk. Economic importance focuses on the dispersion of raw materials across various sectors and the consequences of unavailability of a mineral. The supply risk aspect evaluates the concentration of production globally, governance and environmental practices of supplying countries, and imports.

Over-reliance on a small number of countries, including China, can therefore expose India to supply shocks. Identifying critical minerals helps the country plan the acquisition and preservation of mineral assets according to long-term needs.

Critical minerals key to India’s self-reliance

Increasing domestic discovery, extraction and processing can reduce import dependence and strengthen economic self-reliance. It can also make supply chains more secure at a time when batteries, renewable energy, advanced electronics and defence systems are becoming increasingly important.

For India, securing critical minerals is therefore not only about mining. It is about ensuring access to the raw materials needed to power today’s technology, build future industries and support national security.

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