What Are Green Crackers? Supreme Court Allows Their Use In Delhi-NCR On Nov 7-8 For Diwali; Check Types And Time Limits

For Delhi-NCR, the question before every Diwali is whether the sky will be allowed to light up. On Monday, the Supreme Court gave an answer. It did not say yes to all crackers, and it did not say yes for all days. It said yes for a narrow window.

What the Court Decided

The Supreme Court permitted the bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on 7 and 8 November, the day before Diwali and Diwali day. The complete ban on firecrackers will be restored on 9 November, the court said.

When Can Crackers Be Burst?

Bursting is confined to two slots on each of the two days: 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. Outside these hours, nothing can be lit.

Where Are Crackers Banned?

The court barred bursting within 300 metres of:

hospitals and nursing homes

primary and district health centres

old-age homes

notified silence zones

educational institutions

These places are to be declared No-Cracker Zones, marked on the ground and published, the order said.

What If Rules Are Broken?

The court told the authorities to make all manufacturers and traders of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR furnish a monetary security. A violation of the order will lead to forfeiture of the deposit.

What Are Green Crackers?

Green crackers were developed by CSIR-NEERI, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. They are claimed to produce about 30 per cent less pollution than conventional firecrackers.

According to the input, they contain reduced amounts of chemicals such as barium and aluminium. They also include additives that suppress dust and smoke. They are said to be quieter and to burn for a shorter time with controlled flames.

Note that these are claims about the product. The court’s order depends on certification, and not on the label alone.

The Types

NEERI has described its formulations under names such as SWAS (which releases water vapour), STAR (reduced particulate matter) and SAFAL (minimal aluminium). Buyers should look for the official certification mark, and the QR code that last year’s order required, to tell certified crackers apart from conventional ones sold under a “green” label.

Not the First Time

Last year, the Supreme Court relaxed a blanket ban for Diwali in a similar way. The court allowed only NEERI-approved green crackers, permitted sale on specific dates through designated locations, and restricted use to the same 6-7 am and 8-10 pm slots. Reports at that time noted only QR-coded, NEERI-certified crackers were permitted, and e-commerce sales were banned. Whether that experience shaped the present order is not stated in the input.

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