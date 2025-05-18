What Are ‘Haldi Ghati’ And ‘Tropex’ And How Did They Help Indian Armed Forces During Op Sindoor?

India held a major tri-service military exercise named Exercise Haldi Ghati from April 18 to 21 this year, aimed at improving communication between the Army, Navy, and Air Force

India held a major tri-service military exercise named Exercise Haldi Ghati from April 18 to 21 this year, aimed at improving communication between the Army, Navy, and Air Force. According to defence sources, the goal was to make sure all three branches could talk to each other instantly and without any barriers in times of crisis or war.

This effort was all about preparing for real-world situations, where delays or miscommunication between forces could cost lives. The training drill emphasized building a seamless system that would allow commanders and units from different branches to stay connected and respond faster.

Indian Navy Flexes Strength in Arabian Sea With Tropex Drill

At the same time as Haldi Ghati, the Indian Navy was busy conducting one of its biggest operational readiness drills, Exercise Tropex, in the Arabian Sea. The exercise included almost every major warship in the Navy’s fleet, simulating battle scenarios and high-alert deployments.

Defence officials said this wasn’t just about training — it was a show of strength and readiness. The Navy’s presence during this period turned out to be a key factor in managing regional tensions and ensuring India’s maritime defence remained rock solid.

Quick Action After Pahalgam Attack Shows Lessons Were Applied

Just a day after these exercises ended, terrorists attacked a group of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. Right after this, the Department of Military Affairs, led by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, wasted no time in putting the lessons from Haldi Ghati into action.

“Right after the Pahalgam attack that took place on April 22, the Department of Military Affairs led by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan went ahead with the implementation of the lessons learnt during the communications exercise,” defence sources told ANI.

This meant carrying out trials to make sure communication across the Army, Navy, and Air Force worked smoothly and quickly. The drills, it turned out, weren’t just theoretical — they helped prepare for exactly this kind of emergency.

Joint Air Defence Systems Set Up Along Pakistan Border

In the days leading up to the next major incident — a drone attack on May 7 — military officials moved swiftly to enhance coordination. One of the big moves was setting up Joint Air Defence Centres in forward areas along the India-Pakistan border.

These centres brought together the air defence weapon systems and command networks of all three services, creating a shared shield across the region. According to sources, this unified network played a crucial role in how the forces handled the attacks that followed.

Smooth Communication Helped Respond to Drone Strikes

The Indian military faced a wave of drone attacks from across the border on May 7, 8, and 9. Thanks to the earlier communication drills and new air defence systems, Indian forces were able to respond more effectively.

“The success in having a common seamless communication systems and air defence network was helpful in dealing with the attacks by drones by Pakistan Army on May 7, 8 and 9,” defence sources told ANI.

The unified communication structure meant that top commanders at military headquarters in Delhi had a clear, real-time picture of what was happening on the ground. That visibility allowed for faster decisions and better coordination among the forces.

Navy’s Presence Pressured Pakistan to Stay Defensive

Meanwhile, the Tropex exercise in the Arabian Sea wasn’t just a training drill — it became a key part of India’s deterrence strategy. With all its frontline warships already deployed in forward positions, the Navy was in a strong position to act fast if needed.

“The Tropex in the Arabian Sea also helped the Indian Navy to immediately carry out deployment in every corner of the Arabian Sea forcing the Pakistan Navy to keep its assets close to the Makran coast,” sources said.

In simple terms, India’s Navy had the waters covered. And the result? Pakistan’s Navy reportedly stayed close to its own shores instead of taking risks.