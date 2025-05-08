What Are HAROP Drones? Israeli-Made Munitions Indian Military Used To Target Pakistan’s Air Defence Systems

The Pakistan Army on Thursday accused India of launching Israeli-made HAROP drones in targeted strikes on Karachi, Lahore, and other sites across the country. The alleged attack came just a day after India claimed it had destroyed nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army on Thursday alleged that India deployed advanced Israeli-made HAROP drones to carry out targeted strikes on multiple locations across Pakistan, including the major cities of Karachi and Lahore. This comes just a day after India claimed it had destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, strongly condemned the alleged cross-border action, warning of consequences.

“Indian drones continue to be sent into Pakistan airspace… [India] will continue to pay dearly for this naked aggression,” Chaudhry said.

Pakistan Says India Used HAROP Loitering Munitions

According to the Pakistan Army, India used HAROP drones—developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)—during Thursday’s alleged attacks. The HAROP is a next-generation loitering munition system that merges the capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles with precision-guided explosives. It is designed to loiter over a battlefield, locate targets, and dive into them to detonate on impact.

These drones are often referred to as “kamikaze drones” due to their self-destructive attack mode, and they are highly effective against time-sensitive and high-value targets.

HAROP Drones: Combat-Tested and Designed for Precision

The HAROP has a proven combat record and has demonstrated remarkable operational success in real-world engagements, particularly in missions aimed at Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD). It builds upon IAI’s earlier HARPY platform and stands as the second-generation member in the family of loitering munitions.

The drone is capable of flying for up to nine hours and has an operational range of 1,000 kilometers, allowing it to conduct deep-strike missions while keeping its human operators at a safe distance. Despite its autonomous operational capability, the HAROP includes a man-in-the-loop mechanism. This enables human controllers to make real-time decisions via a secure two-way data link, ensuring precision and oversight throughout the mission.

Flexible Control and Abort Capability

One of HAROP’s key tactical advantages is its ability to abort a mission mid-flight if battlefield conditions change. In such cases, the drone can re-enter loitering mode rather than detonating—an option that reduces the risk of collateral damage and allows for tactical readjustment.

Advanced Sensors and Targeting Suite

The drone is equipped with cutting-edge targeting systems, including electro-optical (EO), infrared (IR), forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensors, a color CCD camera, and anti-radar homing technology. This multi-sensor array ensures comprehensive and accurate target detection, tracking, and engagement under various battlefield conditions.

Multi-Domain Versatility and Firepower

The HAROP is designed for versatile deployment across different conflict zones and mission types. It is suitable for land and naval operations, urban warfare, counter-terrorism actions, and both low and high-intensity conflicts. Armed with a 23-kilogram (51-pound) explosive payload, the drone can neutralize fortified targets, missile systems, and enemy radar installations.

Launched from a sealed canister, the drone can be rapidly deployed and instantly activated for surveillance or offensive missions, allowing operators to shift seamlessly between reconnaissance and strike modes.

