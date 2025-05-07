What Are Loitering Munitions? Suicide Drones Used For The Very First Time By Indian Navy During Operation Sindoor

India's Ministry of Defence confirmed the joint military operation, emphasizing its non-escalatory nature. “Our actions have been focused, measured, and aimed exclusively at terror infrastructure. No Pakistani military assets were targeted,” the ministry clarified.

In a strategic move during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy used loitering munitions—commonly known as suicide drones—for the first time to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to sources.

The operation marked a coordinated offensive by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

Precision strike weapon systems of the three forces, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, were used in the attacks, including the loitering munitions. The coordinates for the attacks on terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were provided by the…

Precision Strikes Coordinated Through Indian Intelligence

India opted for precision-targeted airstrikes using loitering munitions to ensure only identified terror launchpads were hit. Indian intelligence agencies provided specific GPS coordinates, enabling the strikes to be carried out entirely from within Indian territory.

This operation was designed to avoid escalation while delivering a decisive blow to terrorism infrastructure.

Key Terrorist Camps of JeM, LeT, and Hizbul Mujahideen Targeted

Sources revealed that the Indian Air Force precisely hit:

Four Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba facilities

Two Hizbul Mujahideen hideouts

These locations were chosen based on intelligence inputs pointing to the presence of high-ranking terror leaders responsible for plotting attacks against India.

What Are Loitering Munitions?

Loitering munitions, often referred to as kamikaze drones, are advanced aerial weapons that hover over a battlefield and strike once a suitable target is identified.

Unlike traditional munitions, they offer real-time flexibility—operators can redirect or cancel a strike mid-air. Although most are airborne, future systems aim to include underwater variants capable of autonomous strike missions.

Operation Sindoor: A Measured Yet Strong Response

India’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the joint military operation, emphasizing its non-escalatory nature. “Our actions have been focused, measured, and aimed exclusively at terror infrastructure. No Pakistani military assets were targeted,” the ministry clarified.

The strikes under Operation Sindoor were launched following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists, reportedly backed by Pakistan-based groups, brutally killed 26 civilians after selectively identifying them by name and faith. India vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable, and this operation reflects that resolve.