What Are The Government Schemes For Widows Of Ex- Servicemen?

As of December 31, 2024, India is home to 7,40,766 widows of Ex-Servicemen (ESM), with their numbers distributed across various states and Union Territories. In an effort to support these women, the government provides regular assistance through family pensions, which are periodically reviewed and adjusted based on the recommendations of Pay Commissions.

Alongside these pension schemes, the government has launched multiple welfare measures specifically designed to uplift war widows and the families of fallen Armed Forces personnel. These initiatives are continually reviewed to enhance the benefits and address emerging needs. Below is an overview of these efforts, including both financial assistance and employment opportunities for war widows.

State-Wise Distribution of ESM Widows

The number of widows of ex-servicemen varies significantly across states and Union Territories. Below is a snapshot of the distribution:

Andhra Pradesh: 26,879

Kerala: 71,570

Punjab: 75,821

Uttar Pradesh: 72,071

Maharashtra: 67,757

Haryana: 58,083

Tamil Nadu: 58,283

Rajasthan: 61,080

West Bengal: 15,808

Delhi: 14,273

Bihar: 12,558

Karnataka: 30,552

Madhya Pradesh: 12,506

Odisha: 5,988

Chhattisgarh: 1,525

Assam: 10,700

The total number of registered widows stands at 7,40,766, with each state contributing according to its population of ex-servicemen and their families.

Welfare Grants and Financial Assistance

To ensure the well-being of widows, the government offers various grants that provide financial relief in addition to the family pension. Some key schemes include:

Daughter’s Marriage Grant: From Rs 16,000 to Rs 50,000 for up to two daughters of pensioners or non-pensioners of the rank of Havildar and below, effective since April 2016. Widow Re-Marriage Grant: Applicable to widows who marry on or after April 21, 2016. Penury Grant: For ex-servicemen and widows aged 65 and above, increasing from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 per month as of April 2017. Vocational Training Grant for Widows: A one-time grant ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 to enhance the employability of widows, introduced in August 2023. Medical Treatment Grant: Provides between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 for medical expenses for non-pensioners of lower ranks (Havildar and below), effective since August 2023. Serious Diseases Grant: A grant ranging from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh for treatment of serious diseases for widows and their spouses. Subsidy on Home Loan: The government reimburses 50% of the interest on home loans up to Rs 1 lakh for the war bereaved, disabled soldiers, and families of peace-time casualties.

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme

To assist the families of deceased ex-servicemen, the government offers scholarships for eligible wards based on merit. This scheme provides 5,500 scholarships, with higher amounts for female recipients: Rs 3,000 per month for girls and Rs 2,500 per month for boys, effective since FY 2019-20.

Employment Opportunities for War Widows

The government also ensures employment for the dependents of ex-servicemen through various initiatives:

Officer Positions: Vacancies are reserved for widows of defence personnel in the Indian Army’s officer selection process, with preference for Short Service Commission (Non-Technical and Technical) entries. A relaxation of up to 35 years in the age limit is also provided for widows.

Women Military Police: War widows of defence personnel can apply for enrolment as Women Military Police.

Civil Defence Jobs: Compassionate appointments are available for dependent family members of defence personnel for Group ‘C’ posts.

Housing Schemes for Widows

The Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) reserves 3% of its housing quota for widows in all its projects, providing a valuable opportunity for housing to families who have lost their breadwinners in service to the nation.

The government continues to support the families of fallen soldiers through a comprehensive set of welfare schemes aimed at ensuring financial stability and providing opportunities for personal growth. These measures reflect the country’s deep respect for the sacrifices made by the armed forces, and by addressing the unique challenges faced by widows, the government ensures their dignity and well-being.

