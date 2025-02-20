Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • What Are The Policy Changes Delhi Can Expect Under New CM Rekha Gupta?

What Are The Policy Changes Delhi Can Expect Under New CM Rekha Gupta?

Delhiites will be watching closely to see if her government can fulfil its promises and bring real change to the capital city.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Are The Policy Changes Delhi Can Expect Under New CM Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta


Rekha Gupta was sworn in today, February 20 as the Chief Minister of Delhi, becoming the fourth woman to hold the position. With the BJP securing a decisive victory in the 2025 Assembly elections by winning 48 out of 70 seats, Gupta now faces the challenge of delivering on her party’s key promises.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her first major announcement was the launch of a financial aid program for women, pledging a monthly cash transfer of Rs 2,500. The first installment is set to be credited by March 8, International Women’s Day.

As the new administration begins its tenure, here are the major policy initiatives and challenges that lie ahead:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fixing Civic Amenities

  • Overflowing sewage, uncollected garbage, and inadequate sanitation facilities were major concerns under the previous government.
  • The BJP’s control over the municipal corporation and state government provides an opportunity to improve waste management and sanitation infrastructure.
  • Rekha Gupta’s administration will be expected to coordinate closely with local bodies to ensure that Delhi’s streets and public spaces are kept clean.

A Corruption-Free Government

  • One of the biggest issues that dominated the election campaign was the corruption allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), particularly the liquor policy scam.
  • Rekha Gupta has promised to maintain transparency and implement strict anti-corruption measures.
  • With the BJP in power, there will be high expectations for accountability and a crackdown on bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Addressing Women’s Issues

  • Women played a crucial role in the BJP’s electoral victory, with a high voter turnout among female voters.
  • The new government aims to introduce policies that make Delhi safer for women, transforming its reputation from a “rape capital” to a “safe capital.”
  • The ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women.
  • Security measures such as increased CCTV surveillance, better street lighting, and stronger policing for women’s safety are expected to be implemented.

Fixing Infrastructure

  • Many roads, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas of Delhi, remain in poor condition, affecting transportation and daily commutes.
  • The new government is expected to invest in improving road quality, expanding metro connectivity, and implementing better traffic surveillance systems.
  • The BJP’s “double-engine government” promises faster execution of infrastructural projects due to its alignment with the central government.

Fiscal Responsibility

  • Welfare schemes, including the ‘Matru Suraksha Vandana’ scheme that provides nutrition kits and Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, come with financial challenges.
  • Delhi’s revenue deficit could widen if the government does not manage funds effectively.
  • A careful balance must be struck between delivering welfare promises and maintaining a sustainable budget.
  • The state’s capital outlay has been declining over the years, dropping to 0.8% in 2023-24, and could fall further if corrective measures are not taken.

Cleaning The Yamuna River

  • The pollution in the Yamuna remains a major concern, despite successive governments spending over Rs 8,000 crore on cleaning efforts.
  • The BJP has vowed to take concrete steps to rejuvenate the river by curbing industrial waste discharge and improving sewage treatment.
  • Past governments, including AAP and Congress, failed to deliver on their promises regarding Yamuna’s restoration. The new administration will have to demonstrate real progress to differentiate itself.

As Rekha Gupta takes charge, Delhiites will be watching closely to see if her government can fulfil its promises and bring real change to the capital city. The success of her tenure will depend on the swift and effective implementation of these policy initiatives.

ALSO READ: ‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital

Filed under

#RekhaGupta BJP Delhi CM

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Harshit Rana, Virat Kohli Fire Up India With Aggressive Send-Off To Najmul Hossain Shanto

Harshit Rana, Virat Kohli Fire Up India With Aggressive Send-Off To Najmul Hossain Shanto

India Sees 30% Reduction In Suicide Rates Between 1990 And 2021- Study

India Sees 30% Reduction In Suicide Rates Between 1990 And 2021- Study

Supreme Court Flags Issues In Senior Designation Process, Refers Matter To CJI

Supreme Court Flags Issues In Senior Designation Process, Refers Matter To CJI

CBSE Dismisses Class 12 Paper Leak Claims, Warns Against Fake News

CBSE Dismisses Class 12 Paper Leak Claims, Warns Against Fake News

Entertainment

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox