What Are The Policy Changes Delhi Can Expect Under New CM Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta was sworn in today, February 20 as the Chief Minister of Delhi, becoming the fourth woman to hold the position. With the BJP securing a decisive victory in the 2025 Assembly elections by winning 48 out of 70 seats, Gupta now faces the challenge of delivering on her party’s key promises.

Her first major announcement was the launch of a financial aid program for women, pledging a monthly cash transfer of Rs 2,500. The first installment is set to be credited by March 8, International Women’s Day.

As the new administration begins its tenure, here are the major policy initiatives and challenges that lie ahead:

Fixing Civic Amenities

Overflowing sewage, uncollected garbage, and inadequate sanitation facilities were major concerns under the previous government.

The BJP’s control over the municipal corporation and state government provides an opportunity to improve waste management and sanitation infrastructure.

Rekha Gupta’s administration will be expected to coordinate closely with local bodies to ensure that Delhi’s streets and public spaces are kept clean.

A Corruption-Free Government

One of the biggest issues that dominated the election campaign was the corruption allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), particularly the liquor policy scam.

Rekha Gupta has promised to maintain transparency and implement strict anti-corruption measures.

With the BJP in power, there will be high expectations for accountability and a crackdown on bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Addressing Women’s Issues

Women played a crucial role in the BJP’s electoral victory, with a high voter turnout among female voters.

The new government aims to introduce policies that make Delhi safer for women, transforming its reputation from a “rape capital” to a “safe capital.”

The ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women.

Security measures such as increased CCTV surveillance, better street lighting, and stronger policing for women’s safety are expected to be implemented.

Fixing Infrastructure

Many roads, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas of Delhi, remain in poor condition, affecting transportation and daily commutes.

The new government is expected to invest in improving road quality, expanding metro connectivity, and implementing better traffic surveillance systems.

The BJP’s “double-engine government” promises faster execution of infrastructural projects due to its alignment with the central government.

Fiscal Responsibility

Welfare schemes, including the ‘Matru Suraksha Vandana’ scheme that provides nutrition kits and Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, come with financial challenges.

Delhi’s revenue deficit could widen if the government does not manage funds effectively.

A careful balance must be struck between delivering welfare promises and maintaining a sustainable budget.

The state’s capital outlay has been declining over the years, dropping to 0.8% in 2023-24, and could fall further if corrective measures are not taken.

Cleaning The Yamuna River

The pollution in the Yamuna remains a major concern, despite successive governments spending over Rs 8,000 crore on cleaning efforts.

The BJP has vowed to take concrete steps to rejuvenate the river by curbing industrial waste discharge and improving sewage treatment.

Past governments, including AAP and Congress, failed to deliver on their promises regarding Yamuna’s restoration. The new administration will have to demonstrate real progress to differentiate itself.

As Rekha Gupta takes charge, Delhiites will be watching closely to see if her government can fulfil its promises and bring real change to the capital city. The success of her tenure will depend on the swift and effective implementation of these policy initiatives.

