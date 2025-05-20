‘What Are They Celebrating?’: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Hits Out At Karnataka Govt Over Bengaluru Rain Havoc

"Siddaramaiah's government has become so insensitive. When the people are worst affected due to the rains from the last two days in Bengaluru, the state government is busy celebrating the completion of two years of the government," he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned the Karnataka government on what they were celebrating when they were unable to manage the havoc created in Bengaluru due to the heavy rains.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned the Karnataka government on what they were celebrating when they were unable to manage the havoc created in Bengaluru due to the heavy rains. Joshi further stated that they had no money to fill in potholes.

“There has been a Valmiki scam, MUDA scam, scam in the labour department…They (the Karnataka government) don’t have the money to fill the potholes. The state government is doing no development work. What are they celebrating? Three people have died in Bengaluru due to incessant rains…” Joshi told ANI.

Severe waterlogging has disrupted life across several parts of Bengaluru, with BJP leaders now criticising the Congress led Karnataka government for mishandling the situation.

BJP leader and Assembly LoP R Ashoka said, “Congress people are calling it Great Bengaluru, brand Bengaluru, but it has become bad Bengaluru now.”

LoP R Ashok said, 5 people have died today in Bengaluru, and this is a shame that Congress is doing a rally…”Similarly, BY Vijayendra lashed out at the government’s priorities during the civic crisis.

“Insensitive”

Vijayendra further added, “CM and the deputy CM keep talking about the greater Bengaluru, but keep talking about it, won’t help. All the contractors’ payments have stopped, and the work has also stopped….”Visuals from Shanti Nagar and the BMTC bus depot showed flooded streets and disrupted local transport as rainwater entered both residential and commercial areas.

Meanwhile, LoP Karnataka Legislative Council & BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy visited and inspected rain-affected areas and told ANI,” What is the celebration (on completion of two years of Congress govt in Karnataka) for? There has been no development at all in the last two years. DK Shivakumar says that even if God comes, Bengaluru can’t be saved.”

Other areas, including Shanti Nagar bus stands and Kanteerava Stadium, also faced problems due to heavy rains. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, disrupting daily life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka, including Bengaluru. More rain is expected in the next two days, bracing the city for further disruption. Authorities are working to mitigate the impact of the waterlogging.

(With ANI Inputs)

