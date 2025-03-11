The Indian government has introduced the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, aiming to replace multiple outdated laws with a single, streamlined framework for managing immigration and regulating foreigners in India.

The Indian government recently introduced the new Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha assembly, with the sole purpose of replacing the several existing outdated laws with one single but streamlined framework that can manage immigration and regulate foreigners in India. Marking a significant step towards modernizing India’s immigration policies, this new bill seeks to strengthen national security, improve administrative efficiency, and ensure compliance with modern immigration practices.

Why the New Bill?

The bill replaces four existing laws: the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000. All of these laws were enacted either during wartime or the colonial rule which is why they have had overlapping provisions and were largely considered outdated for managing modern immigration challenges.

Key Provisions of the Bill

1. Immigration Requirements and Regulations

Foreigners must possess valid passports, visas, or other travel documents to enter and stay in India.

The government will have the power to prohibit entry to individuals deemed threats to national security, public health, or foreign relations.

Immigration officers will have expanded authority to verify travel documents, conduct inquiries, and restrict movement if necessary.

2. Establishment of the Bureau of Immigration

A dedicated Bureau of Immigration will be formed to oversee visa issuance, registration, entry, stay, and movement of foreigners.

The bureau will work under the supervision of the central government, with appointed officers managing immigration checkpoints and enforcing rules.

3. Registration and Monitoring of Foreigners

Foreigners will be required to register upon arrival in India, with their details maintained in a centralized system.

Universities, hospitals, and other institutions admitting foreigners must report their presence to authorities.

Certain areas, designated as Protected, Restricted, or Prohibited Zones, will require special permits for foreign entry.

4. Liability of Carriers (Airlines, Ships, and Other Transporters)

Transport companies must provide detailed passenger lists and ensure compliance with entry regulations.

If a carrier brings an inadmissible foreigner to India, they will be responsible for repatriating them immediately.

Carriers failing to provide accurate information will face fines up to ₹50,000 per violation.

5. Stricter Penalties for Violations

Unauthorized entry into India will be punishable by up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh.

Using or supplying forged passports or visas can result in imprisonment from two to seven years, along with a fine ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

Overstaying beyond the visa period can lead to imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to ₹3 lakh.

6. Government Powers and Emergency Provisions

The government retains the right to exempt specific individuals or groups from certain provisions.

Authorities will have the power to arrest without a warrant if someone is found violating immigration laws.

The bill grants the government the power to remove or deport foreigners who violate its provisions.

Implications of the Bill

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, is expected to have significant implications:

Stronger National Security: The bill enhances the government's ability to prevent unauthorized entries and track foreign individuals.

Efficient Administration: By consolidating multiple laws, it simplifies immigration processes and reduces bureaucratic hurdles.

Increased Accountability: Transporters, employers, and institutions hosting foreigners will be held responsible for reporting their presence and activities.

Transporters, employers, and institutions hosting foreigners will be held responsible for reporting their presence and activities. Stricter Enforcement: The bill introduces tougher penalties to deter illegal immigration and visa fraud.

Opposition and Concerns

While the government claims the bill is necessary for security and administrative efficiency, some opposition members and human rights activists have raised concerns:

Possible Misuse of Powers: Critics argue that broad powers given to immigration officers and authorities could lead to arbitrary actions.

Impact on Genuine Travelers and Migrants: Stricter visa and registration rules might create unnecessary hurdles for students, tourists, and business professionals.

Concerns over Data Privacy: The requirement for biometric data and personal details raises concerns about data protection and privacy violations.

While this new law signifies India’s leap into a new era, its implementation will need careful monitoring to balance security concerns with human rights and fair treatment of foreign nationals in India. The bill is set to be debated further in Parliament before it is enacted into law.