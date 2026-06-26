What Caused The Delay In Delhi’s Monsoon? IMD Reveals The Main Reason

Delhi Monsoon: Delhi is set to miss its normal southwest monsoon onset date of June 27, with the latest forecast indicating that the seasonal rains may now arrive only next week. The delay has come after the monsoon slowed across large parts of the country despite reaching Kerala on time. The Delhi monsoon delay has also pushed temperatures higher across northwest India, with rain remaining well below normal this June.

As per reports, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had recently revised its average monsoon onset dates using data from 1961 to 2019, noting that the rains now take longer to reach parts of northwest India. Under the revised schedule, the monsoon normally reaches Chandigarh on June 26, Delhi on June 27, Jammu on June 28, Jaipur on July 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. This year, however, the Delhi monsoon delay has become more noticeable as the system continues to move slowly through peninsular and central India.

Why the Delhi monsoon delay has stretched beyond the normal June 27 arrival

As of Friday, the northern limit of the monsoon extended through Surat in Gujarat, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Daltonganj in Jharkhand and Motihari in Bihar. It is yet to enter Uttar Pradesh, where farmers are waiting for rainfall to begin sowing rain-fed Kharif crops. The slow advance has left India with a rainfall deficit of nearly 41% this June, while IMD has predicted below-normal rainfall until July 2.

Reports say that according to the latest IMD forecast, the monsoon is expected to advance into parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days while covering the remaining areas of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. After July 2, it is likely to gradually move into the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan, offering hope that the Delhi monsoon delay could end next week.

How El Nino is driving the Delhi monsoon delay and hotter weather

The prolonged wait has intensified heat across northwest India. As per reports, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are witnessing heatwave conditions, with Prayagraj touching 43°C. Day temperatures remain around 4-5°C above normal, while Delhi is recording warm nights of 27-29°C and daytime temperatures between 37°C and 40°C. Occasional thunderstorms have provided only brief relief, although IMD expects cloudy skies and gusty winds over the coming days.

Meteorologists say the biggest reason behind the Delhi monsoon delay is the development of El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. “The atmosphere has responded to the warming sea surface temperatures, and forecasts indicate a further strengthening of El Nino conditions during the southwest Monsoon season from June to September,” IMD said while reiterating its forecast of a below-normal monsoon this year.

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