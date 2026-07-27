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Home > India News > What Did CRPF Find In Its CJP Protest Review? 7 Pellet Rounds, 5 Protesters Hit

What Did CRPF Find In Its CJP Protest Review? 7 Pellet Rounds, 5 Protesters Hit

CRPF review finds an RAF personnel fired seven pellet rounds during the July 20 CJP Protest, with five hitting protesters. Internal review also flagged crowd-control lapses.

CRPF finds that one member of the RAF personnel fired pellets during the CJP Protest (Image: ANI)
CRPF finds that one member of the RAF personnel fired pellets during the CJP Protest (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 12:56 IST

The CRPF has found that an RAF personnel fired seven pellet rounds during the July 20 CJP Protest march in Delhi, with five hitting protesters and two landing on the ground, The Indian Express reported. The finding emerged from RAF log entries examined as part of an internal review into the use of pellet guns during the crackdown in Connaught Place.

According to the report, the rounds were fired after protesters attacked security personnel and began pelting stones. The incident has now become part of a wider review of how the Rapid Action Force handled the march to Parliament and whether its response followed prescribed crowd-control standards.

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CJP Protest raises questions over how RAF used force

The review found that three people were treated in hospitals for pellet injuries sustained during the CJP Protest. They were Irshad Sheikh, 25, who works in Gurgaon; Sahil Lochab, 19, a Delhi University student; and a 28-year-old journalist working with Outlook magazine.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the CRPF was examining whether RAF personnel had used pellet guns during the crackdown. The latest finding establishes that at least one RAF personnel did fire seven rounds in Connaught Place.

CJP Protest review flags concerns over ‘force gradient’

The pellet-gun finding comes alongside concerns raised internally over the level of force used during the CJP Protest. The Indian Express reported on Sunday that RAF Inspector General Seema Dhundhia told personnel that the “force gradient” used during the July 20 march did not match prescribed standards and RAF training. The term refers to the different levels of force available to police depending on the threat or resistance they face.

Dhundhia held a video conference on July 22 with company commanders and commandants deployed in Delhi. Sources quoted by The Indian Express said, “The meeting reviewed the role, deployment and conduct of RAF personnel during the protest at Jantar Mantar and the Sansad Chalo march. A series of corrective measures were laid down for future law and order duties.”

CJP Protest prompts fresh instructions for crowd control

According to the report, officers were told that force should be used only as much as necessary and in a “judicious, fair, balanced and sensitive manner”. Personnel were also instructed to give warnings before using force and follow graded crowd-control methods, including lathicharge, tear smoke and other approved measures, depending on the situation.

CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that the force would conduct a professional post-event assessment now that the agitation had ended. “Now, since the agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force headquarter.”

CJP Protest response awaits final CRPF assessment

As per The Indian Express, they reported that they had sent queries to RAF Inspector General Seema Dhundhia and the CRPF spokesperson received no response. The internal review and the seven-round finding are now being considered as part of the force’s assessment of the CJP Protest crackdown.

Also Read: Anti-Cheating Bill 2026 In Lok Sabha: What Changes For Students, Exam Bodies And Service Providers?    

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What Did CRPF Find In Its CJP Protest Review? 7 Pellet Rounds, 5 Protesters Hit
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What Did CRPF Find In Its CJP Protest Review? 7 Pellet Rounds, 5 Protesters Hit

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What Did CRPF Find In Its CJP Protest Review? 7 Pellet Rounds, 5 Protesters Hit
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