Sunday, May 11, 2025
  What Did NSA Ajit Doval Tell Chinese Foreign Minister Over The Phone Call Amid India-Pakistan Tensions?

What Did NSA Ajit Doval Tell Chinese Foreign Minister Over The Phone Call Amid India-Pakistan Tensions?





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.


Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held crucial conversations with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The discussions highlighted China’s balanced diplomatic outreach to both nations during a volatile period in South Asia.

China Condemns Terrorism, Engages in Dialogue with India

On May 10, 2025, Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and a senior Chinese Communist Party official, held a phone call with NSA Ajit Doval. During the conversation, Doval informed Wang about the severity of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in heavy casualties among Indian forces.

Doval stressed that although India must take necessary counter-terrorism measures, war is not the preferred course of action. He noted that both India and Pakistan remain committed to the ceasefire agreement and aim to restore regional peace and stability as soon as possible.

China Urges Restraint and Supports Peaceful Dialogue

In response, Wang Yi expressed China’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and reiterated Beijing’s firm opposition to all acts of terrorism. He emphasized that regional peace in Asia is fragile and must be preserved through cooperation.

Acknowledging Doval’s anti-war stance, Wang encouraged both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and instead pursue resolution through dialogue and consultation. He underscored that China values its relationships with both neighbors and supports a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire as being in the best interest of the region and the global community.

China Reassures Pakistan of Continued Strategic Support

In a separate engagement, Wang Yi spoke with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. During the conversation, he reaffirmed China’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan as an “all-weather strategic cooperative partner” and “ironclad friend.”

Wang assured Dar that China would firmly support Pakistan in protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence. Both leaders agreed to maintain regular communication and enhance coordination in light of the current geopolitical climate.

Wang Yi’s back-to-back discussions with both Indian and Pakistani leaders underscore China’s strategic positioning in the region. While condemning terrorism in talks with India, Beijing also reaffirmed its long-standing support for Pakistan. The dual approach signals China’s effort to maintain influence and promote stability while avoiding taking sides in the Indo-Pakistani dispute.

