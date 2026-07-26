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Home > India News > What Did PM Modi Say In 136th Mann Ki Baat? From Kusha Missile To BrahMos Deal And More

What Did PM Modi Say In 136th Mann Ki Baat? From Kusha Missile To BrahMos Deal And More

PM Modi highlights India’s defence push in Mann Ki Baat, citing Pinaka and Kusha missile tests, INS Mahendragiri and BrahMos-Astra deals with Indonesia.

PM Modi addresses nation in the 136th Mann Ki Baat episode (Image: ANI, File Photo)
PM Modi addresses nation in the 136th Mann Ki Baat episode (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 13:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the 136th episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday to highlight India’s growing defence capabilities, pointing to recent missile tests, the commissioning of an indigenous warship and new defence deals with Indonesia. Modi said India is “constantly reaching new heights” in defence production, defence exports and political cooperation with friendly countries. He also recalled his recent Indonesia visit, where India signed a major deal to supply BrahMos and Astra missiles. The remarks came as India’s defence sector recorded a series of recent developments, including successful tests of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket and Kusha missile, along with the induction of INS Mahendragiri into the Indian Navy.

Mann ki baat highlights India’s indigenous warship strength

A key example cited in Mann ki Baat was INS Mahendragiri, an advanced stealth frigate built in India and inducted into the Navy’s Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on July 11. The ceremony was presided over by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The warship has more than 75 per cent indigenous content, displaces around 6,670 tonnes and can reach speeds of up to 28 knots.

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INS Mahendragiri carries supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare systems and an embarked multi-role helicopter. It also features advanced stealth technology, modern sensors, network-centric combat systems and state-of-the-art weapon suites. Modi described the ship as a symbol of the growing strength of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Mann ki baat points to Pinaka and Kusha missile tests

The missile tests also featured prominently in Mann ki Baat. DRDO successfully flight-tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur on July 8. The rocket was tested for a user-defined minimum range of 60 km. It completed all planned in-flight manoeuvres and hit its target with “textbook precision”, following the predicted trajectory. The Ministry of Defence said all deployed range instruments tracked the rocket throughout its flight.

DRDO then conducted the first flight test of the Kusha Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha’s coast on July 23. The maiden test involved an electronic target simulating a high-speed, high-altitude aerial threat, which was successfully intercepted by the missile system.

Mann ki baat links defence exports with global confidence

Recalling the Indonesia visit, Modi said India would supply BrahMos and Astra missiles and pointed to the growing international confidence in Indian defence technology.

“This month, DRDO also successfully tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket. This success is the result of the collective efforts of our scientists and engineers. Just 2-3 days ago, DRDO also successfully tested the Kusha missile. A few days ago, INS Mahendragiri was commissioned into the Indian Navy. This modern warship was designed and built in Bharat. It uses more than 75% indigenous content. It symbolises the growing strength of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” PM Modi said.

“Today, whether it’s defence production, defence exports, or political cooperation with friendly countries, India is constantly reaching new heights. Earlier this month, I was in Indonesia, where a major deal was signed for BrahMos and Astra missiles. The world’s confidence in India’s defence equipment and technology is growing,” he added.

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan Net Worth: All About Education Minister’s Background, Assests, Salary, Loans   

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What Did PM Modi Say In 136th Mann Ki Baat? From Kusha Missile To BrahMos Deal And More

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What Did PM Modi Say In 136th Mann Ki Baat? From Kusha Missile To BrahMos Deal And More
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