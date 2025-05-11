Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Did PM Modi Tell US Vice President JD Vance During Phone Call On May 9?

What Did PM Modi Tell US Vice President JD Vance During Phone Call On May 9?

On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists. This incident marked one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

What Did PM Modi Tell US Vice President JD Vance During Phone Call On May 9?

On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists.


On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists. This incident marked one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Indian government attributed the assault to Pakistan-based militant groups, prompting a decisive shift in its counter-terrorism strategy.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Strategic Response

In retaliation, India launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation aimed to dismantle camps associated with groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Indian officials emphasized that the strikes were focused on terrorist facilities, avoiding civilian and military structures to minimize collateral damage.

Diplomatic Communications: Conveying India’s Stance

Following the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with international leaders to clarify India’s position. During a call with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on May 9, Modi asserted that any further aggression from Pakistan would be met with a response “more forceful, stronger, more devastating” than previous actions.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar echoed this sentiment in conversations with global counterparts, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Indian officials conveyed a clear message: “They fire, we fire. They stop, we stop. There’s no ambiguity about this.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Escalation and Ceasefire: A Delicate Balance

The situation escalated when Pakistan attempted to strike 26 Indian military facilities on May 10. India responded with significant attacks on eight Pakistani air bases using long-range weapons. Subsequently, both nations agreed to halt military actions, leading to a fragile ceasefire.

The United States played a pivotal role in mediating the ceasefire. After India’s retaliatory strikes, Pakistan approached the U.S. administration, expressing willingness to de-escalate. Secretary of State Rubio communicated this to Jaishankar, who insisted on direct communication from Pakistan without intermediaries.

International Reactions: Support and Condemnation

The Pahalgam attack drew widespread condemnation. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States expressed solidarity with India. The United Nations Security Council issued a strong statement denouncing the attack, despite Pakistan’s position as a non-permanent member.

In response to the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and closed the Wagah-Attari border crossing. Pakistani diplomats were expelled, and visas for Pakistani nationals were revoked. The government also initiated “Operation Abhyaas,” a nationwide emergency preparedness drill to bolster civil defense capabilities.

ALSO READ: India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa

Filed under

JD Vance PM Modi

If you’re a fan of The

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time...
India's strikes on 8 air

Pakistan Sought Ceasefire Only After Precision Indian Strikes Hit Eight Air Bases: Report
On April 22, 2025, a deva

What Did PM Modi Tell US Vice President JD Vance During Phone Call On May...
US, China make “substan

‘Substantial Progress’: US, China Close in on Trade Deal After Trump Tariffs
newsx

‘I’ll Become a Soldier Like My Father’: Daughter Of Martyred IAF Hero Vows Revenge
Just a day after Pakistan

‘Hit Back Hard If Fired Upon’: PM Modi Tells Defence Forces After Pakistan Ceasefire Violation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time...

Pakistan Sought Ceasefire Only After Precision Indian Strikes Hit Eight Air Bases: Report

Pakistan Sought Ceasefire Only After Precision Indian Strikes Hit Eight Air Bases: Report

‘Substantial Progress’: US, China Close in on Trade Deal After Trump Tariffs

‘Substantial Progress’: US, China Close in on Trade Deal After Trump Tariffs

‘I’ll Become a Soldier Like My Father’: Daughter Of Martyred IAF Hero Vows Revenge

‘I’ll Become a Soldier Like My Father’: Daughter Of Martyred IAF Hero Vows Revenge

‘Hit Back Hard If Fired Upon’: PM Modi Tells Defence Forces After Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

‘Hit Back Hard If Fired Upon’: PM Modi Tells Defence Forces After Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

Entertainment

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Lifestyle

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?