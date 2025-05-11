What Did PM Modi Tell US Vice President JD Vance During Phone Call On May 9?

On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists. This incident marked one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists. This incident marked one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Indian government attributed the assault to Pakistan-based militant groups, prompting a decisive shift in its counter-terrorism strategy.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Strategic Response

In retaliation, India launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation aimed to dismantle camps associated with groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Indian officials emphasized that the strikes were focused on terrorist facilities, avoiding civilian and military structures to minimize collateral damage.

Diplomatic Communications: Conveying India’s Stance

Following the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with international leaders to clarify India’s position. During a call with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on May 9, Modi asserted that any further aggression from Pakistan would be met with a response “more forceful, stronger, more devastating” than previous actions.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar echoed this sentiment in conversations with global counterparts, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Indian officials conveyed a clear message: “They fire, we fire. They stop, we stop. There’s no ambiguity about this.”

Escalation and Ceasefire: A Delicate Balance

The situation escalated when Pakistan attempted to strike 26 Indian military facilities on May 10. India responded with significant attacks on eight Pakistani air bases using long-range weapons. Subsequently, both nations agreed to halt military actions, leading to a fragile ceasefire.

The United States played a pivotal role in mediating the ceasefire. After India’s retaliatory strikes, Pakistan approached the U.S. administration, expressing willingness to de-escalate. Secretary of State Rubio communicated this to Jaishankar, who insisted on direct communication from Pakistan without intermediaries.

International Reactions: Support and Condemnation

The Pahalgam attack drew widespread condemnation. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States expressed solidarity with India. The United Nations Security Council issued a strong statement denouncing the attack, despite Pakistan’s position as a non-permanent member.

In response to the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and closed the Wagah-Attari border crossing. Pakistani diplomats were expelled, and visas for Pakistani nationals were revoked. The government also initiated “Operation Abhyaas,” a nationwide emergency preparedness drill to bolster civil defense capabilities.