What Does ‘Clocked It’ Mean? BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Uses Gen Z Slang To Praise PM Modi

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday used popular Gen Z term to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s legislative initiative to curb paper leaks across the country. Participating in a Lok Sabha debate while supporting the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, the BJP MP stated that PM Modi had “clocked it” by providing a concrete legislative solution to safeguard the future of students. Swaraj argued that while the previous Congress-led UPA government left a policy vacuum, the Modi administration had provided a robust legal remedy.

What Does the Gen Z Lingo ‘Clocked It’ Mean?

The phrase “clock it” is popular Gen Z slang meaning to spot, recognize, or call out a fact accurately—similar to saying someone “nailed it” or was “spot on”. The term is often accompanied by a gesture of snapping or clicking fingers together. Swaraj snapped her fingers while delivering her speech in the House, remarking: “Borrowing Gen Z’s language, I would have to say that Modi ji clocked it at providing this legislative solution.”

Stricter Penalties and Fast-Track Courts Proposed Under Bill

Swaraj led the debate on the anti-paper leak bill as part of the ruling NDA’s strategy to project younger leaders in Parliament following widespread youth protests over competitive examination controversies, including the NEET row. Terming the legislation a “transformative amendment,” she emphasized that it is not just a policy requirement but an urgent demand of the present time.

Swaraj Accuses Opposition Parties of ‘Selective Outrage’

Swaraj accused the Congress and other opposition parties of indulging in political opportunism and creating a false narrative that paper leaks were a recent phenomenon. She highlighted historical instances of high-tech paper leaks under opposition-ruled states, including a pharmaceutical exam leakage in Punjab, and questioned the opposition’s selective outrage. She added that the new framework, alongside a specialized task force, would eliminate jurisdictional hurdles between state and central agencies during inter-state exam fraud investigations.

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