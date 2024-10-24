What Does Cyclone Name ‘Dana’ Mean? Here’s How Cyclones Are Named

The practice of naming cyclones helps make it easier to track and discuss specific storms, especially when multiple ones are active at the same time.

Cyclone Dana is making headlines as it approaches the eastern coast of India, expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to Odisha and West Bengal. But have you ever wondered how this cyclone got its name?

Why Cyclones Are Named

The practice of naming cyclones helps make it easier to track and discuss specific storms, especially when multiple ones are active at the same time. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), naming cyclones reduces confusion for meteorologists, emergency agencies, and the public, helping in preparedness efforts and historical record-keeping.

Who Named Cyclone Dana?

‘Dana’ was suggested by Qatar, and it carries a special meaning. In Arabic, Dana means “generosity,” and it also refers to a beautiful pearl found in the Persian Gulf, where pearl diving has been part of the region’s heritage.

How Cyclone Names Are Decided

Cyclone names are selected by regional bodies associated with the WMO. These bodies meet annually or biennially to establish lists of pre-approved names, which are proposed by member countries’ meteorological services. The names are chosen based on several criteria:

Short and easy to pronounce

Familiar to people in the region

Culturally and linguistically appropriate

Unique, with no repeated use in other regions

For the Indian Ocean region, including India, the naming process began in 2000 with eight countries, including India and Bangladesh. In 2018, the panel expanded to include five more countries, including Qatar. The final list of names includes 169 suggestions, with 13 names from each member country.

Cyclone Dana’s Expected Impact

Cyclone Dana is expected to hit between Odisha’s Puri and West Bengal’s Sagar Island by the night of October 24-25. Authorities have evacuated over a million people from low-lying areas, and rescue teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are on standby to manage the cyclone’s effects. Schools and other institutions have been closed in affected areas, and fishermen have been advised to avoid coastal regions.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Dana: Heavy Rain, Winds Lashes In Odisha And West Bengal, NDRF Team On Alert