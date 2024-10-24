Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Does Cyclone Name ‘Dana’ Mean? Here’s How Cyclones Are Named

The practice of naming cyclones helps make it easier to track and discuss specific storms, especially when multiple ones are active at the same time.

What Does Cyclone Name ‘Dana’ Mean? Here’s How Cyclones Are Named

Cyclone Dana is making headlines as it approaches the eastern coast of India, expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to Odisha and West Bengal. But have you ever wondered how this cyclone got its name?

Why Cyclones Are Named

The practice of naming cyclones helps make it easier to track and discuss specific storms, especially when multiple ones are active at the same time. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), naming cyclones reduces confusion for meteorologists, emergency agencies, and the public, helping in preparedness efforts and historical record-keeping.

Who Named Cyclone Dana?

‘Dana’ was suggested by Qatar, and it carries a special meaning. In Arabic, Dana means “generosity,” and it also refers to a beautiful pearl found in the Persian Gulf, where pearl diving has been part of the region’s heritage.

How Cyclone Names Are Decided

Cyclone names are selected by regional bodies associated with the WMO. These bodies meet annually or biennially to establish lists of pre-approved names, which are proposed by member countries’ meteorological services. The names are chosen based on several criteria:

Short and easy to pronounce

Familiar to people in the region

Culturally and linguistically appropriate

Unique, with no repeated use in other regions

For the Indian Ocean region, including India, the naming process began in 2000 with eight countries, including India and Bangladesh. In 2018, the panel expanded to include five more countries, including Qatar. The final list of names includes 169 suggestions, with 13 names from each member country.

Cyclone Dana’s Expected Impact

Cyclone Dana is expected to hit between Odisha’s Puri and West Bengal’s Sagar Island by the night of October 24-25. Authorities have evacuated over a million people from low-lying areas, and rescue teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are on standby to manage the cyclone’s effects. Schools and other institutions have been closed in affected areas, and fishermen have been advised to avoid coastal regions.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Dana: Heavy Rain, Winds Lashes In Odisha And West Bengal, NDRF Team On Alert

Filed under

Cyclone Dana cyclones dana meaning
Advertisement

Also Read

Hero XPulse 210 Teased For EICMA 2024: A Closer Look At What’s Coming

Hero XPulse 210 Teased For EICMA 2024: A Closer Look At What’s Coming

Rani Rampal Hangs Up Her Skates: A Look Back At Her Remarkable Journey

Rani Rampal Hangs Up Her Skates: A Look Back At Her Remarkable Journey

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox