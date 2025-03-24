Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
What Exactly Did Kunal Kamra Say About Eknath Shinde That Sparked A Huge Controversy?

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s satirical dig at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has sparked a political storm, drawing both backlash and support. His altered song lyrics have now led to an FIR and threats from Shiv Sena leaders.

Comedian Kunal Kamra faces backlash after calling Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde a "traitor" in a satirical song, sparking legal action.


Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself at the center of a political storm after referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor” (Gaddar) during a recent performance. The comment, made humorously while singing a modified version of a song from the Bollywood film Dil To Pagal Hai, has triggered strong reactions from the Shiv Sena, which is now demanding legal action against him.

Kamra’s Controversial Remarks

During his stand-up show, Kunal Kamra altered the lyrics of the song to say, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye.” The remark was intended as satire but has led to backlash from Shinde’s supporters. Kamra later shared a video clip of the performance on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), further fueling the controversy.

The comedian’s reference alluded to Shinde’s 2022 rebellion, which resulted in a split within the Shiv Sena, dividing it into two factions—one led by Shinde and the other by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena MLA Files FIR Against Kunal Kamra

In response to Kamra’s comments, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the comedian at the MIDC police station. Patel has called for strict action, including Kamra’s arrest, and demanded a public apology within two days.

“If he does not apologize to Eknath Shinde within two days, Shiv Sainiks will not allow him to move freely in Mumbai,” Patel warned. He further stated, “If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black.”

Patel has also vowed to raise the issue in the Maharashtra Assembly, urging the state’s home minister to take stringent measures against Kamra.

Political Leaders React, Call For Action Against Kunal Kamra 

The controversy has drawn mixed reactions from political leaders. While members of the ruling Shiv Sena have called for action against Kamra, opposition leaders have defended him.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared the video on X with the caption, “Kunal Ka Kamal,” seemingly in support of the comedian’s satirical take.

However, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske issued a stern warning to Kamra, stating in a video message, “You will be chased by Sena workers across the country. You will be forced to flee India.”

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the backlash against Kamra, calling the attack on his performance venue an act of cowardice.

In a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, “Mindhe’s (Shinde’s) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath Mindhe, which was 100 percent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone.”

He further took a jab at Shinde, questioning the state’s law and order situation: “Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe.” Notably, Aaditya Thackeray frequently refers to Eknath Shinde as “Mindhe,” a Marathi term meaning subservient, to mock him.

Filed under

eknath shinde Kunal Kamra

