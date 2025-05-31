Home
What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led To Her Arrest?

The case has quickly attracted attention across social media platforms and news outlets, given the sensitive nature of communal harmony in India.

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led To Her Arrest?

Sharmishta Panoli


Instagram influencer and content creator Sharmishta Panoli was arrested on Friday following allegations of making communal and inflammatory remarks related to Operation Sindoor.

After her arrest, she was quickly presented before the Alipore Court in Kolkata, which subsequently remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.

Deleted Video Sparks Controversy and Legal Action

The controversy stems from a now-deleted video posted by Panoli on Instagram, where she reportedly made statements that hurt the religious sentiments of a specific community.

According to authorities, the FIR was registered at Garden Reach Police Station, but initial attempts to issue her a legal notice failed as she had allegedly gone into hiding with her family. Following this, a court issued a warrant, and she was arrested in Gurgaon on Thursday.

Panoli’s lawyer, Md Samimuddin, confirmed that a bail application has been submitted on her behalf. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), refuted claims circulating on social media that her arrest was “unlawful,” labeling those assertions as “factually incorrect” and “misleading.”

What Did Sharmishta Panoli Say in the Controversial Video?

In the contentious clip, Panoli was responding to a user, allegedly from Pakistan, who questioned why India launched an attack without justification. She said, “Earlier, I used to think Nabi was delusional thinking 72 hoors awaited him in heaven, but this woman is even more delusional for believing India attacked Pakistan without provocation.”

She went on to reference the Pahalgam terror attack and criticized Pakistan for allegedly supporting terrorism, stating, “We are not the devotees of Mahatma Gandhi anymore.”

In another now-removed video, Panoli reportedly lashed out at Bollywood actor and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. She accused them of taking a lenient stance on Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident, using explicit language to call out what she termed their “hypocrisy.”

Charges Filed Under Multiple Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Police stated that Sharmishta Panoli has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These include:

Section 196(1)(a): Promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, caste, language, or place of birth.

Section 299: Acts done with deliberate intent to hurt religious sentiments.

Section 352: Intentional insult aimed at provoking breach of peace.

Section 353(1)(c): Statements likely to incite public disorder or mischief.

The case has quickly attracted attention across social media platforms and news outlets, given the sensitive nature of communal harmony in India.

The outcome of the judicial process in the coming weeks will likely influence ongoing discussions surrounding freedom of speech, digital responsibility, and communal tensions.

